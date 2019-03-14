comscore
  • How to install Android Q Developer Beta on all Google Pixel devices right now
How to install Android Q Developer Beta on all Google Pixel devices right now

Google has started rolling out the latest Android Q Developer Beta for Pixel smartphone. If you want to give it a try, here’s how to go about it.

android q stock image

Earlier this week, we came across reports stating that Google will roll out beta version of its next version of mobile operating system, Android Q, on Wednesday. And right on track, Google has indeed started rolling out the Android Q Developer Preview for the early adopters. In a blog post, the search giant stated that Android Q brings “a number of additional privacy and security features,” something that is important after tech giants have been under fire for collection and sale of personal data.

So, when apps are running in the background, they will need explicit permissions to track user location. The new operating system will also limit access to hardware information, and no longer track “affinity” for contacts. This means, apps will not be able to see who the users interact with. Moreover, Android Q also brings faster app startup, new camera capabilities and other enhancements for foldable devices. As always, the update is first rolling out to Pixel devices. If you own a Pixel smartphone, and want to give the latest Android OS a try, this guide will help you.

Android Q Developer Beta eligible devices

As mentioned above, the new OS is compatible with all Pixel smartphones, yes, the first-gen Pixels too. In short, you will be able to give Android Q a try on Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices.

How to install Android Q Developer Beta

Step One

As always, Google has a simplified process to install beta updates on its range of smartphones. To begin with, you should first ensure that you sign-in with your Google ID in the Pixel smartphone.

Step Two

Next, head over to google.com/android/beta on your PC or mobile browser. On the browser, ensure that you sign in with your Google credentials. Once that is done, scroll down on the Android Beta homepage, where you will be able to see the list of eligible devices.

Step Three

Below the device image, you will see a button that says “Opt in” tap on that. Accept the terms and conditions of beta program and tap on “Join Beta.”

Step Four

Wait for a few minutes, and then head over to Settings > System > Advanced > System Updates. Generally, it takes about a few minutes to get you enrolled, and once that is done, you will be able to see the update for download.

I tried installing the update on the first-gen Pixel XL, and the update size is about 960MB. And depending on whether you have a Pixel 2 or Pixel 3, the update size may slightly differ. Once the update is downloaded, it will automatically get installed on your and it will then reboot to the new OS.

Do note as this is a beta update, it is bound to have bugs. Some of the apps may not be compatible with the new OS and there are chances wherein some apps may force close. We would not recommend you installing the Android Q Developer Beta on a smartphone that is your daily driver.

In case you have successfully installed the update on your Pixel smartphone, do let us know if you are linking it. And if you come across new features or some bugs, do let us know in the comments section below.

