How to turn your old system to Chromebook with new Chrome OS Flex in simple steps

Google Chrome OS Flex, a new version of Chrome OS has been released for Mac and Windows-based PCs. Like the standard OS, the new Chrome OS Flex offers support for Google Cloud-based services. The Flex is listed among all the 'real' Chrome hardware in the official Chromebook Recovery Utility.

The benefit of installing Flex is that it can turn any old PC that has almost lost shelf life can be turned into a Chromebook. "Chrome OS Flex is a free and sustainable way to modernize devices you already own. It's easy to deploy across your fleet," Google mentioned.

To try the Flex you will have to sign up with an email to receive download instructions. The company mentions that "components made before 2010 might result in a poor experience." For instance, Intel's GMA 500, 600, 3600, and 3650 integrated GPUs don't "meet Chrome OS Flex performance standards."

Here are all the details on how to install Chrome OS Flex, system requirements, and supported hardware

System Requirements

Before starting with the process it is advised to backup all the data from the system to avoid any loss of important files, documents.

– A Windows, Mac, Linux device compatible with ChromeOS Flex.

– An 8GB USB drive to create an installer drive.

– A 64-bit x86 processor (ARM isn’t supported, nor are 32-bit CPUs)

– 4GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage

– USB booting support and full administrator access to the BIOS

“Chrome OS Flex will not allow some system-level access currently available on CloudReady Home Edition, including: command line access via shell and command-line access via teletype (TTY),” Google mentioned on its support page.

How to download Chrome OS Flex on PC

To get the new Flex OS you will have to first install Chromebook Recovery Utility and enable the extension in your system. Following that prepare the USB installer by-

– Launching the Chromebook Recovery Utility extension then click on Get Started button

-Choose your model from the list- for a select manufacturer, search and click Google Chrome OS Flex, for a select product find and click Developer-Unstable.

-Then click on Continue and plug in the USB drive

-From the dropdown menu, select the USB drive, click Continue and then tap on Create now

Then boot the PC using the bootable drive that you have created by shutting the system, plugging the USB Drive, and then start the system by pressing the power button. Up next, press the BIOS button to open the BIOS in the system, boot the device from the USB drive and then choose USB as the bootable drive.

Once the device boots up via the USB drive, a Welcome to CloudReady 2.0 will appear on the screen. Follow the instructions, read the on-screen warning carefully before installing the new OS. Once the installation project is complete, eject the USB drive and restart the system and you can then start using the all-new Chrome OS Flex.