Apple's 'One More Thing' event that was hosted last night was all about new Apple M1 powered MacBooks. The tech giant launched three new Mac models including MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air and Mac Mini with Apple's in-house ARM based M1 chipset. At the same event, the company also announced that the next generation of its desktop operating system called macOS Big Sur will be available for all compatible Mac on November 12. For users who wish to get their hands-on to the latest macOS Big Sur can download the beta version right now.

macOS Big Sur is a big and important software release for Mac users by Apple as it enables support for the Apple Silicon based Macs including the newly launched MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch, and the Mac Mini. The latest macOS version also comes with support for universal apps which are basically designed to run on the new Apple Silicon as well as Intel x86 based Macs. Big Sur will also support iOS and iPadOS apps natively, Apple has confirmed.

In addition, macOS Big Sur also comes bundled with a host of other changes such as new design, updated Safari, new Messages and Mail apps, updated Notification Center, new widgets, and many more.

Update your Mac to macOS Big Sur

It should be noted that the official or the stable version will be available only tomorrow on November 12. Hence, Mac users waiting to upgrade their device to the latest Big Sur should wait for some more hours for the update to be released officially.

To check for the update

— You can simply click on the Apple logo located at the top left corner of your MacBook’s screen.

— You will then need to click on the About option.

— Then go ahead and click on the Check for updates option.

Notably, if there’s an update it will show up. If the update is yet to be released you must try these steps again. When the update is available just go ahead and click on the install option.

macOS Big Sur compatible devices

Besides the three new Apple M1 chip powered MacBooks Apple has confirmed that Big Sur update will be available for MacBook (2015 and later), MacBook Air (late 2013 and later), MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later), Mac Mini (2014 and later), iMac (2014 and later), iMac Pro (2017 and later), and Mac Pro (2013 and later).