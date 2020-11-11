comscore How to update your Mac to macOS Big Sur | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Here's how to install macOS Big Sur update on your Mac
News

Here's how to install macOS Big Sur update on your Mac

News

At the One More Thing event Apple announced that the next gen of its desktop OS called macOS Big Sur will be available for all compatible Mac on November 12.

  • Updated: November 11, 2020 1:12 PM IST
macOS Big Sur

Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ event that was hosted last night was all about new Apple M1 powered MacBooks. The tech giant launched three new Mac models including MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air and Mac Mini with Apple’s in-house ARM based  M1 chipset. At the same event, the company also announced that the next generation of its desktop operating system called macOS Big Sur will be available for all compatible Mac on November 12. For users who wish to get their hands-on to the latest macOS Big Sur can download the beta version right now. Also Read - Apple Mac mini at Rs 64,990 seems like an ideal WFH PC for most households

macOS Big Sur is a big and important software release for Mac users by Apple as it enables support for the Apple Silicon based Macs including the newly launched MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13-inch, and the Mac Mini. The latest macOS version also comes with support for universal apps which are basically designed to run on the new Apple Silicon as well as Intel x86 based Macs. Big Sur will also support iOS and iPadOS apps natively, Apple has confirmed. Also Read - Apple M1 प्रोसेसर के साथ लॉन्च हुए MacBook Pro, MacBook Air और Mac Mini, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

In addition, macOS Big Sur also comes bundled with a host of other changes such as new design, updated Safari, new Messages and Mail apps, updated Notification Center, new widgets, and many more. Also Read - MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, and Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched

Update your Mac to macOS Big Sur

It should be noted that the official or the stable version will be available only tomorrow on November 12. Hence, Mac users waiting to upgrade their device to the latest Big Sur should wait for some more hours for the update to be released officially.

To check for the update

— You can simply click on the Apple logo located at the top left corner of your MacBook’s screen.

— You will then need to click on the About option.

— Then go ahead and click on the Check for updates option.

Notably, if there’s an update it will show up. If the update is yet to be released you must try these steps again. When the update is available just go ahead and click on the install option.

macOS Big Sur compatible devices

Besides the three new Apple M1 chip powered MacBooks Apple has confirmed that Big Sur update will be available for MacBook (2015 and later), MacBook Air (late 2013 and later), MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later), Mac Mini (2014 and later), iMac (2014 and later), iMac Pro (2017 and later), and Mac Pro (2013 and later).

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 11, 2020 1:07 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 11, 2020 1:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC
Mobiles
Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC
MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

News

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

Apple Mac mini at Rs 64,990 seems like an ideal WFH PC for most households

Laptops

Apple Mac mini at Rs 64,990 seems like an ideal WFH PC for most households

WhatsApp adds new Shopping button: Here's how it works

News

WhatsApp adds new Shopping button: Here's how it works

MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched

News

MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting MIUI 12 stable update in India

How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur

Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

WhatsApp adds new Shopping button: Here's how it works

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur

How To

How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur
Apple Mac mini at Rs 64,990 seems like an ideal WFH PC for most households

Laptops

Apple Mac mini at Rs 64,990 seems like an ideal WFH PC for most households
MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched

News

MacBook Pro 13-inch, MacBook Air, Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp ने जोड़ा शॉपिंग बटन, आसान होगा कैटलॉग एक्सेस करना

Asus ZenBook 14 और 3 नए VivoBook Ultra मॉडल्स 11th Gen Intel प्रोसेसर के साथ भारत में हुए लॉन्च

Realme X3 और Realme X3 SuperZoom को मिल रहा नया अपडेट, होंगे कई बदलाव

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 750G और Android 11 के साथ Geekbench पर हुआ लिस्ट

Apple M1 प्रोसेसर के साथ लॉन्च हुए MacBook Pro, MacBook Air और Mac Mini, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting MIUI 12 stable update in India
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 getting MIUI 12 stable update in India
How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur

How To

How to upgrade your Mac to macOS Big Sur
Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC

Mobiles

Realme X7 Pro launching in India soon with MediaTek 5G SoC
MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones

News

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched to bring 5G capabilities to low-cost phones
WhatsApp adds new Shopping button: Here's how it works

News

WhatsApp adds new Shopping button: Here's how it works

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers