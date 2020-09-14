comscore How to install OxygenOS 11 on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro
How to install OxygenOS 11 on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

If you haven't yet downloaded the OxygenOS 11 update on your OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, then check out the steps below to know more about the installation process.

  September 14, 2020 8:00 PM IST
OnePlus just recently released the first beta version of the OxygenOS 11. It brings quite a few features and improves the dark mode experience. The latest OxygenOS 11 brings fresh new UI visual design and the much-awaited Always-on Display (AoD) function. OnePlus has added 10 new clock styles. Users can schedule AoD by visiting the Settings section > Display > Ambient Display. Also Read - OnePlus United by Hope documentary released; Let’s take a peek behind-the scene

The company has also added five new themes and more timing options for Zen mode users. The update also brings a Group feature in Zen Mode. So, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro users can now invite friends and enable the Zen Mode together. The Gallery app now supports a Story function, meaning it will automatically form videos with photos and videos in storage. This will happen on a weekly basis. Also Read - OxygenOS 11 First Impressions: A work in progress

If you haven’t yet downloaded the OxygenOS 11 update on your OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, then check out the steps below to know more about the installation process. But, do note that these builds are not as stable ones and the beta version comes with potential risks. Also, if you have made your mind, don’t forget to back up your phone’s data. Also, make sure that the battery level of your device is above 30 percent and a minimum 3GB of storage space is available. Read on to know more about the installation process of OxygenOS 11. Also Read - OnePlus 8 5G series limited Rs 3,000 discount offer deal on Amazon India: Check details

How to install OxygenOS 11 on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro

Step 1: Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server.

Step 2: Once you are done, just copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone’s storage.

Step 3: Go to Settings > System > System Updates > click on top right icon > select Local Upgrade. The file you pasted in the internal storage will show up in the root directory there.

Step 4: After the upgrade is complete, click restart, and you are done.

  Published Date: September 14, 2020 7:56 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 14, 2020 8:00 PM IST

Best Sellers