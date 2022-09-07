How To Integrate Google Maps With Docs Files A Step By Step Guide

Google, last year, added the ability to add location-based details via Google Maps to a file in Google Docs using a feature called a Place Chip. Now, the company has refined this feature by adding the ability to insert place chips into a Google Docs file using the ‘@ menu’. Simply said, users can write ‘@’ in a Google Docs file followed by the name of the place to add a place chip in the file. Also Read - Google had a weird request for Samsung before accepting to work on Android 12L

For the unversed, a place chip enables users to perform tasks such as quickly open a location in Google Maps, view a location in the Google Maps side panel and find directions to the location. This feature can come in handy in the situations wherein users are on a tour and have prepared an itinerary for the same. In such a situation, they can create a detailed guide about the places that they want to visit and details pertaining to these place along with a link to Google Maps, which will then help them to get from one place to another. Also Read - Google set to launch Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch on October 6

As far as availability is concerned, Google said that it started rolling out this feature as a part of a rapid release on August 22, 2022, to select users and that it start rolling it out to all users starting September 8, 2022. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Sounds right

So, if you are working on a document that requires you to include locations details in a Google Docs file, here is what you need to do:

How to integrate Google Maps with Docs files

Updated Method

Step 1: Open Google Docs file on your personal computer

Step 2: Type @

Step 3: A drop down menu will appear

Step 4: Now search the place that you want to add by typing the name

Step 5: Then click on the name of the place that appears in the drop-down menu.

On doing so, the selected place will be added to your Google Docs file.

Old Method

Step 1: Open Google Docs file on personal computer

Step 2: Click on Insert option from the top menu

Step 3: Drag the cursor to Smart Chips option

Step 3: Select Place option from the list

Step 4: Now, a dialog box will appear saying ‘Type to search for places’

Step 5: Search a place by typing and click on it

On doing so, the place will be added to your Google Docs file.