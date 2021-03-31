How to know who unfollowed you on Instagram with these steps

Instagram, being the go-to social media app, holds significant importance in our lives. So much so that the number of Instagram followers matter to us: the more, the merrier. This is valid even for our “unfollowers” who one day, decide to stop knowing about what we do in our lives. Also Read - Instagram Down: Popular photo-sharing app not working for people globally

Losing followers can be disappointing, especially when they are the people you follow. And this takes us to the most frequently asked question, "how to know who unfollowed us on Instagram?" The answer to this: a couple of apps.

While Instagram doesn't have the ability to find this out, we can use various third-party apps for the purpose and this is exactly what we will tell you about. Hence, keep on reading to know your most recent Instagram unfollower and maybe unfollow them too.

How to know who unfollowed you on Instagram?

There are a number of apps available on the App Store and Google Play Store to find out who unfollowed you on Instagram. Who Profile: View for Followers, Who Viewed my ig – InsMaster, Unfollowers on Instagram Likes, Reports+, Followers and Unfollowers, Unfollowers for Instagram, are some of the names.

We tried testing the Who Profile and Reports+ app. The latter is also available for Android users. However, you can try whichever suits you best. Just keep in mind that the apps are most likely to get access to your details and if you are okay with it, you are good to go. Now, here’s how to use the apps:

Who Profile: Views for Followers

Once you find the ‘ Who Profile: Views for Followers’ app on the App Store, here’s what to do next:

Step 1: Open the app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Log in to the app with your Instagram credentials.

Step 3: Once this is done, a full analysis of your Instagram profile will take place. A few minutes later, you will see the details of your followers/unfollowers.

Step 4: You can tap on the ‘People who don’t follow you back’ option to see the list of people and finally decide to unfollow them if you want.

Step 5: Apart from this, you can also analyse your profile and see your stalkers (which can be accessed once, following which you will be required to upgrade the account by paying some money).

However, this app mainly works when you need to see if the people who unfollowed you are the ones you follow.

Reports+

The Reports+ app works in a similar way to the aforementioned app (or even others) work. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Once downloaded, open the app.

Step 2: Log in to your Instagram by entering your ID and password.

Step 3: Once this happens, you just need to refresh the app and all the data will appear.

Step 4: Apart from the options to see the followers you lost or the ones that don’t follow you, you can see the people blocking you, new story viewers, followers gained, and more.

Sadly, some of the features (on both apps) are paid. But, the workaround for this is that you can easily go for a free trial, acquire all the information you need, and then cancel the subscription.

While both the app are easy to use, Reports+ has ads and this can ruin the experience. Although, the Pro version ensures there are no adverts.

How to know if someone unfollowed you on Instagram?

If you don’t want to get a third-party app’s assistance to know who unfollowed you on Instagram, you can always follow the manual process: The one where you need to check both your ‘Following’ and ‘Followers’ list to see how many followers you have lost and who unfollowed you.

If you don’t want the hassle, the apps are always there to help. Do let us know how these apps worked for you. Also, feel free to tell us about an app that works well so that we add it to this article!