How to link Aadhaar card with mobile number online

Here are the steps you can follow if you want to link your mobile number online, without actually visiting the Aaadhaar Seva Kendra.

  • People can opt to go to the physical Aadhaar Seva Kendra near them or get it done online.
  • The only document that you need to carry for verification is a self-attested copy of your Aadhaar card.
  • You will be charged a nominal fee of Rs 50 (inclusive of GST) for the service.
Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar Card online service

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows the citizens of India to link their mobile numbers with their aadhaar card. This lets them get all the updates via an SMS and helps in finding the lost aadhaar card or downloading an e-copy if required. People can opt to go to the physical Aadhaar Seva Kendra near them or get it done online. Also Read - Baal Aadhaar card biometric update is now mandatory: How to update it now

How to link aadhaar card with mobile number online

Here are the steps you can follow if you want to link your mobile number online, without actually visiting the Aaadhaar Seva Kendra. Also Read - How to download Aadhaar, PAN card on your WhatsApp

  1. Visit the Indian Postal Service website 
  2. Enter the required details like your name, address, mobile number, email address and more
  3. Now select “PPB-Aadhaar Service” from the drop-down menu
  4. Click on “UIDAI-Mobile/Email to Aadhaar linking/update” and fill all the details
  5. Once done, click on “Request OTP”
  6. Enter the OTP you received on your mobile number
  7. Now click on “Confirm Service Request”.

You will then receive a Reference Number that you will need to track the status of your application. The request will be sent to your nearest post office. An officer will be assigned to link your mobile number with aadhaar card. This officer will visit your address for verification and will collect biometric details. Also Read - Aadhaar update: UIDAI urges citizens to update documents for numbers issued 10 years back

The only document that you need to carry for verification is a self-attested copy of your Aadhaar card. Notably, you will be charged a nominal fee of Rs 50 (inclusive of GST) for the service.

How to check if your aadhaar card is linked with mobile number

To check if your aadhaar card is linked with your mobile number, here are the steps that you can follow: 

1. Head over to the official UIDAI website

2. Look out for the MyAadhaar section on the website. You will find it in the top left corner.

3. Next, click on verify my email/mobile number. The option will be available under the Aadhaar services section.

4.  Enter your personal details such as the card number, mobile number, captcha and more in the given space.

5. The website will show if your Aadhaar is linked to the mobile number.

If your mobile number is linked to the card, the website will show the text: “the mobile you have entered already been verified with our records.”

  • Published Date: November 27, 2022 12:24 PM IST




