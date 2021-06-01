How to link Aadhaar to EPF account online and save PF contribution: Step by steps process

PF New Rules 2021: Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) new rules which are effective from June 1, 2021, require PF account holders to link their Aadhaar card with their PF account. Failure to comply with the new PF rules might have a major impact on their EPF contribution. Also Read - How to change address in Aadhaar card online without address proof

PF New Rules 2021: What do the new rules state?

EPFO ​​has implemented new rules under section 142 of the Social Security Code 2020. As per the new rules, the regulatory body has instructed the employer that from June 1, if a PF account is not linked to Aadhaar card, then its ECR (Electronic Challan cum Return) will not be filed. In simple words, if the linking between Aadhaar cards and PF accounts is not completed, then the employer contribution to the PF account may be stopped. Moreover, if the accounts of PF account holders are not linked with the Aadhaar card, then they will not be able to use the services of EPFO as well.

As stated by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, employees need to provide the unique 12-digit Aadhaar number to avail benefits and receive payment, registration under section 142 of Social Security Code 2020.

To avoid discrepancy, here is a simple step-by-step guide to link the Aadhaar card to PF account.

How to link Aadhaar to PF account

Step 1: Open the EPFO website www.epfindia.gov.in on the web browser

Step 2: Log in to your EPF account.

Step 3: Under the ‘Manage’ section you will find the ‘KYC’ option.

Step 4: Enter your UAN number and mobile number registered with the UAN account.

Step 5: An OTP will be sent to your mobile number, enter the OTP and the 12-digit unique Aadhaar number.

Step 6: Select aadhaar verification method which can be done via mobile or e-mail

Step 7: You will receive an OTP again to verify your Aadhaar details. Enter the OTP, and once the verification process is done your Aadhaar will be linked to your PF account.