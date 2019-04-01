How to link Aadhaar with PAN online or via SMS as government extends deadline to September 30

After the government made it mandatory to use Aadhaar as a proof of address and identity, the supreme court (SC) in September 2018 struck down on the Section 57 of Aadhaar Act. Post SC verdict, private companies can no longer insist on Aadhaar, be it for opening a bank account or buying a new SIM connection. However, Aadhaar is still important to link with PAN (Permanent Account Number) for all income tax filing.

The deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linking was March 31, but the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has now extended the deadline by six months. This means, you now get time to link Aadhaar with PAN till September 30. Recently there were reports that PANs that are not linked with Aadhaar will be invalidated after March 31. To clarify, the Income Tax Department released a statement, along with extending the deadline. If you’ve already done the linking, there is no need to worry, but if you haven’t done with yet, below are a few ways you can go about it.

Aadhaar PAN linking: What all you need

For the linking process, you will need your Aadhaar card, which has the 12-digit Aadhaar number. You will also need your PAN card, which has the 10-digit alphanumeric number. Also, to be able to link Aadhaar with PAN, your mobile number also needs to be linked with Aadhaar, as an OTP will be sent for authentication. Once you have all this, you can go ahead with the linking.

Aadhaar PAN linking using Income Tax Department website

To begin with, you need to first register on the Income Tax e-filing portal (incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in), in case you are not already registered. If you already have an account, sign in to the portal with your ID, password, and date of birth, a pop-up window will appear, assisting you with the process of linking your Aadhaar with PAN.

In case you don’t see the window, you can go to Profile Setting -> Link Aadhaar. Simply verify the details on the screen, fill in your Aadhaar number, and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ button. An OTP will be sent on your mobile number for authentication, and if your details match, the Aadhaar and PAN linking will be successfully done.

Aadhaar PAN linking using SMS

In addition to the e-filing portal, you can also link your Aadhaar with PAN by sending SMS to either 567678 or 56161. It is worth mentioning that linking of the two will only be successful if both Aadhaar and PAN card are registered with the same name.

To link using SMS, type UIDPAN followed by your 12-digit Aadhaar number, and after a space type the 10-digit PAN number. Now send the text to 567678 or 56161. For example, UIDPAN 123456781234 ANWP1234AN, where 123456781234 is the Aadhaar number and ANWP1234AN is the PAN number.

Do note that this SMS has to be sent using your registered mobile number, which is also linked with Aadhaar. Once the linking is successful, you will be notified about the same with an SMS.