How to link Aadhaar card with Pan card: Follow these simple steps

How to link Aadhar card with Pan card

Users can send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 by typing UIDPAN < 12 digit Aadhaar number> < 10 digit Permanent Account Number> for this. If the linking is complete, it will show, "Aadhaar is already associated with PAN.

The government has made it mandatory to link PAN cards with the Aadhaar card. The last date for linking PAN and Aadhar cards is 31 March 2022. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that linking both the documents had been extended from 30 September 2021 to 31 March 2022. Also Read - Here's how you can link your Aadhaar Card with your bank

You can check through SMS

Users can send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 by typing UIDPAN < 12 digit Aadhaar number> < 10 digit Permanent Account Number> for this. If the linking is done, it will show, "Aadhaar is already associated with PAN.

For example: UIDPAN 0000011112222 AAAPA7777Q. After sending SMS to the above numbers, the Aadhar number will be linked with the PAN number if your name and date of birth are the same in both documents. Also Read - How to change / update date-of-birth on Aadhaar card

How to link online:

STEP1: If you are visiting this website for the first time, then, first of all, click on Register Here.

STEP2: After this, by giving the details of PAN, create a password after OTP verification. After that, you have to log in.

STEP3: If you already have an account, just click on Login here.

STEP4: Got to the official website of Income Tax Department-incometax.gov.

STEP5: At the bottom of the page, you will find the option of Link Aadhaar.

STEP6: Click on the option, and a new page will open.

STEP7: Now, enter the PAN number, Aadhaar number, and your registered name.

STEP8: Click on the link Aadhaar option.

STEP9: The Income Tax Department will now put your two numbers in the process of linking.

  • Published Date: March 12, 2022 4:04 PM IST

Best Sellers