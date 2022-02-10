comscore How to link Driving License with Aadhar Card: In simple steps
News

How to link Driving License with Aadhar Card: In simple steps

How To

Since the deadline to link the two official documents is over long ago, you may have to face some questioning from the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Here’s a step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar and Driving License quickly.

Driving-Licence

It is mandatory to link the Driving License with the Aadhaar card for everyone. The idea is to curb the duplication of driving licenses across the country. Since the deadline to link the two official documents is over long ago, you may have to face some questioning from the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Also Read - How to download Aadhaar card online: Check registration process, and more

So, if you still haven’t linked your Aadhaar card with your Driving license, follow the below-mentioned steps to do so. Here’s a step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar and Driving License quickly. Also Read - How to apply for driving license online in Delhi: Check eligibility, status, criteria, and more

How to link Driving License with Aadhar Card

Step 1: Head over to the official website of the transport department of your state or simply click here: https://parivahan.gov.in Also Read - India's digital leap to lead to social inclusion, but data privacy is a key risk: Report

Step 2: You will then need to click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option shown on the home screen

Step 3: You will then need to go to the drop-down menu and click on the ‘Driving License’ option

Step 4: You will need to enter your Driving License number in the given space

Step 5: Click on the ‘Get Details’

Step 6: Enter your Aadhar number and 10-digit mobile number.

Step 7: Click on the ‘Submit’ option

Step 8: Verify your Aadhar with an OTP, sent on your mobile number

Step 9: The process of linking the Aadhaar with the Driving License is completed.

Linking Driving License with Aadhaar was made mandatory many years ago. So, if you still haven’t linked the two documents, follow the aforementioned steps and do it immediately.

Not linking Driving License and Aadhaar will refrain you from using several online services like applying for a learner’s license, renewing DL, and changing address in DL.

  • Published Date: February 10, 2022 4:54 PM IST

Best Sellers