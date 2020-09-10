comscore How to link or unlink Instagram account to Facebook?
How to link or unlink Instagram account to Facebook?

We have listed the steps of how you can link or unlink your Instagram account with Facebook, so keep reading to know more.

  Updated: September 10, 2020 7:17 PM IST
Instagram

Facebook and Instagram offer several features to users. If you have an Instagram account, you might want to share your new photos directly to Facebook too.  The company allows you to link both the accounts so that you don’t have to share the photography two times, which will waste your time. If you link both the social media accounts, then you can easily log into Instagram without entering the password. Also Read - Facebook launches a webpage to highlight WhatsApp security bugs

This comes in handy if you have too many devices and don’t want to just re-enter the password again and again. Linking the accounts even makes it easier for your Facebook friends to easily locate your Instagram profile. This way your friends will be able to send a follow request. Similarly, you also get to know who all are on Instagram. Facebook offers these to make your social media experience fun and engaging. We have listed the steps of how you can link or unlink your Instagram account with Facebook, so keep reading to know more. Also Read - Facebook AR glasses may offer superhearing to the users

Watch: Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

How to link Instagram and Facebook account?

Step 1: Go to your Instagram profile and tap the three-dotted menu. You then need to tap Settings. Also Read - iOS 14 app tracking feature could be delayed to 2021 after ad industry backlashes

Step 2: Tap Account > Linked Accounts.

Step 3: Tap Facebook and enter your Facebook login info. You are also given other options like Twitter, apart from just Facebook. Once you link accounts, you also get the option to share any post to Facebook from the same screen where you add a caption. The company also allows you to share from Instagram to a Facebook Page.

How to unlink it to your Facebook account?

Step 1: Go to your profile and press the three-dotted button placed on the top right corner.

Step 2: Tap Settings > Account > Linked Accounts.

Step 3: Tap Facebook, and then tap “Unlink Account” (iPhone) or “Unlink” (Android). You then need to tap “Yes, Unlink” to confirm.

  • Published Date: September 10, 2020 7:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 10, 2020 7:17 PM IST

