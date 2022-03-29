How to link PAN with Aadhaar Card without internet

The existing financial year 2021-22 is wrapping up this month and taxpayers must be in a rush to fill up documents to save taxes for the year ending in March. Also Read - How to correct Aadhaar Card details online in simple steps

With just a few days left for taxpayers to yearn for tax benefits 'under various sections,' chances are that a few steps might get pissed while continuing with the process. Linking PAN with Aadhaar is mandatory as the process allows income tax returns to get processed. Linking the two cards is also important for carrying out bank transactions, especially for amount of Rs 50,000 and above.

The process is quite simple and barely takes a couple of minutes to get done. In case you are paying taxes for the first time and haven't linked your PAN card with Aadhaar yet, follow this simple guide.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar online

There are two ways by which you can link these cards — via the Income Tax e-filing website or through SMS. Here’s how you can do it online-

Step 1- Visit the Income Tax website, or type this link on your browser- https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal

Step 2- Once the portal opens, under Quick Links you will find the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option. Click on it and it will redirect to the page where you will have to enter PAN, Aadhaar card number, your name as written on Aadhaar, and your registered mobile number.

Step 3- Below you will find a check box asking if only the birth year is mentioned in your Aadhaar card, check the box if required and also tick the box where you agree to get Aadhaar card details. Once done, click on ‘Link Aadhaar.’

Step 4- Enter the captcha code; the visually challenged can ask for OTP on their registered mobile number.

Step 5- Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ button and once the process is complete you will get a pop-up that reads Aadhaar-PAN linking is completed successfully.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar without internet

In case the above-mentioned steps are enduring, you can try this easy-to-go guide that only requires following a few steps. All you need to do is link the cards via SMS.

Step 1- In your device, open SMS and type UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN>

Step 2- Once you have entered all the details, enter this number on the recipient box- 567678 or 56161.