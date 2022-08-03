comscore How to lock (or unlock) Aadhaar biometric details online
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Lock Or Unlock Aadhaar Biometric Details Online A Step By Step Guide
News

How to lock (or unlock) Aadhaar biometric details online: A step-by-step guide

How To

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you lock or unlock your Aadhaar-related biometric details online.

aadhaar card security

Aadhaar is one of the most important pieces of documents that you can have in India. It acts as a proof of address and it is vital for applying for a host of other documents in the country. Now, Aadhaar also citizen’s biometric data. It order to strength privacy and confidentiality, UIDAI enables Aadhaar holders to temporarily lock their Aadhaar biometric details. On doing so, the Aadhaar holder will not be able to use their biometric data for authentication. Also Read - How to link Aadhaar with Voter ID online: A step-by-step guide

If you want to safeguard your Aadhaar biometric data, here is an easy guide of how you can lock and unlock your Aadhaar biometric data. Also Read - UIDAI Bug Bounty program: Top 20 hackers to dig up bugs in Aadhaar databases

How to lock Aadhaar biometric details online

Step 1: Go to Aadhaar’s official website on your web browser. Alternatively, you can click here: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/. Also Read - How to download e-Aadhaar Card online: A step-by-step guide

Step 2: Click on My Aadhaar menu on the top.

Step 3: Now go to the Aadhaar Services section and click on Lock/Unlock Biometrics option.

Step 4: Click on the checkbox that says, “I Understand that after biometric lock enable, I will not perform biometric authentication until I unlock Biometrics” and then click on Lock/Unlock Biometrics option.

Step 5: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Number that appears on your card. Then the Captcha code and click on the Send OTP option.

Step 6: Once you have received the OTP, tap on the Enter OTP option, type in the OTP and click on the submit button.

Step 7: In the following screen, click on the Enable button.

Step 8: Once your Aadhaar Biometrics have been locked you will get a message on your screen that reads ‘Your Aadhaar number is successfully locked. Use VID for authentication.’

How to unlock Aadhaar biometric details online

Step 1: Go to Aadhaar’s official website on your web browser.

Step 2: Click on My Aadhaar menu on the top and then click on Lock/Unlock Biometrics option under Aadhaar Services section.

Step 3: Click on the checkbox on screen and then click on Lock/Unlock Biometrics option.

Step 4: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Number that appears on your card. Then the Captcha code and click on the Send OTP option.

Step 5: Once you have received the OTP, tap on the Enter OTP option, type in the OTP and click on the submit button.

Step 6: On the following screen click on the Disable button. This will permanently disable the lock.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 3, 2022 7:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

New Redmi Tablet passes FCC certification
Mobiles
New Redmi Tablet passes FCC certification
Government withdraws Data Protection Bill in favour of new bill

News

Government withdraws Data Protection Bill in favour of new bill

Best tech gadgets to gift your siblings this Rakshabandhan

News

Best tech gadgets to gift your siblings this Rakshabandhan

2022 Toyota Fortuner Leader SUV with more features launched: Check image, price and availability

Photo Gallery

2022 Toyota Fortuner Leader SUV with more features launched: Check image, price and availability

Indian govt banned 348 mobile apps, some Chinese, that were sending user data to other countries

News

Indian govt banned 348 mobile apps, some Chinese, that were sending user data to other countries

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel to launch 5G services in India this month, signs agreements with Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung

Google Pixel 7 Pro and 7 Release Date and Pre- Order Details REVEALED, Watch video

New Redmi Tablet passes FCC certification

Government withdraws Data Protection Bill in favour of new bill

Best tech gadgets to gift your siblings this Rakshabandhan

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Jio gets biggest piece of pie in 5G spectrum auction in India

Smartphones Launching in August 2022

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7 Pro and 7 Release Date and Pre- Order Details REVEALED, Check out the video to know more

News

Google Pixel 7 Pro and 7 Release Date and Pre- Order Details REVEALED, Check out the video to know more
Xiaomi AR Glasses Launched Comes with 50MP Dual Camera Lens

News

Xiaomi AR Glasses Launched Comes with 50MP Dual Camera Lens
iQOO 9T Launched In India starting from Rs 49,999, First Flagship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset & vivo V1+ display chip

Hands On

iQOO 9T Launched In India starting from Rs 49,999, First Flagship with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset & vivo V1+ display chip
WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing

News

WhatsApp New Features Update: Some Cool New Features to Make your Texting Experience Amazing

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999