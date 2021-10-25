WhatsApp is one of the most important and popular messaging apps. To make it easy for the users to use the app on devices other than smartphones, they also have an option of using it on a laptop and/or PC via WhatsApp Web. All you need is a proper internet connection and you are good to go. Also Read - How to use self-chat feature on WhatsApp to create notes, to-do list

How to log in to WhatsApp from laptop/PC

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone. Android users can tap on the “More” option, whereas iPhone users can tap on WhatsApp “Settings” Now tap on the “Link a device” option. Android users will have to follow on-screen instructions if they have a biometric on their devices. They will be prompted to unlock the phone using the pin. For iOS, they need to tap on “Link a device” followed by “OK”. If the users have iOS 14 and above, they need to use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock. Now select “Keep me signed in” on the QR screen to stay logged in Users can now scan the QR code on the computer via the smartphone Tap “Done”

And that is it! Users can now get notifications, send messages or change status right from their computer screens. To log out from the laptop or PC, all you need to do is go to the WhatsApp Web or the desktop app and tap on the menu options (three vertical dots) placed above the chat list and then select “Log out”. To log out from smartphone, Android users need to go to the menu in the app and then select linked devices, tap on the device and select “Log out”. iPhone users need to visit the WhatsApp “Settings” and then go to the “Linked Devices” option followed by selecting the device and then the “Log Out” option.