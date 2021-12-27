How to look up for saved WiFi password on Windows PC

Ever been in a situation where you set up a new WiFi connection, created and saved a new password, but forgot to keep a note of it? Although your laptop/PC might be connected to WiFi, what if you need it for your Android/iOS device? Or a common scenario, where a friend asks for the password, and you just can’t recall. Thankfully, there are several ways that can help you see saved WiFi passwords. Here is how to search for a WiFi password on a Windows laptop/PC. Also Read - Microsoft working on improving Windows 11 performance with updates starting next year

How to look up the saved WiFi password on Windows PC

Step 1- Open system settings by clicking the Start button on the bottom left corner, and then select the Settings icon, you can also use the shortcut Windows + i.

Step 2- If you are using the latest Windows OS, then click the 'Network & internet' tab on the left pane, navigate and select the 'Advanced network settings' option on the right.

Step 3- In the next step, scroll and search for the ‘Related Settings’ section, and then select ‘More Network Adapter Options.’

Step 4- It will then open a ‘Network Connections’ window, right-click on the wireless adapter that is connected to the WiFi, and select ‘Status.’

Step 5- A ‘Status’ window will open where you will find ‘Wireless Properties,’ tap the button.

Step 6- Lookup for the ‘Security’ tab under ‘Wireless Properties.’

Step 7- Then check the ‘Show Characters’ option.

Step 8- The password for your connected Wi-Fi network will then appear in the “Network Security Key” field.

You can then use the password to connect your Android or iOS device to the WiFi network or share it with your friend. Alternately, you can use third-party software to retrieve all the saved WiFi passwords on your computer or laptop.