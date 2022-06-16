comscore YouTube now shows 'View corrections' pop-up: How to make correction in video settings
How to make corrections in a YouTube video after it is uploaded: Step-by Step guide

YouTube's new feature allows creators to make corrections once a video or clip is uploaded and notifies viewers about it via a pop-up.

YouTube has introduced a new feature called corrections that allow creators to make changes online. As per the company blog, this feature will allow users “to call attention to corrections and clarifications in the descriptions of their already-published videos,” explained the YouTube product manager. Also Read - YouTube is not giving free service as a gift to its longtime Music, Premium subscribers

Once the users upload a video on the platform, they will be able to change the video details in YouTube Studio including title, caption, comment settings and more. Viewers will be informed of this correction. Also Read - India revises rules for social media companies to protect users’ rights: Here are the details

How to use YouTube’s new corrections feature

Viewers will be able to see a “View Corrections” info card on the top corner of the video. You can simply click on the tag to see all the corrections made by the creator. This card will appear at a relevant timestamp only, however, YouTube has clarified that it will appear for the first correction in the video only. Also Read - YouTube's new feature helps users watch content on TV without casting

This will avoid the situation where the creator has to take down the video and re-upload it and lose all the existing views, likes and counts. Notably, eligible creators will get the feature by the end of June.

Do note that it will not be available for you if your channel has been subjected to active strikes or reported as inappropriate by users. This feature will allow creators to inform users about their mistakes and make the correction after the video is uploaded so that they are providing the right information.

To edit the settings of the already uploaded video on YouTube, you can follow these simple steps:

  1. Open YouTube Studio and sign in
  2. Click on “Content” that will appear in the left menu
  3. Click on the video’s title or thumbnail
  4. Update/change the settings as required and click on “Save”

And that is it! Overall, this will feature aims to let creators make corrections to their videos or clips on YouTube while retaining the engagement in the video. Prior to this, creators just had a choice to address the errors in the video’s description or comments.

  • Published Date: June 16, 2022 12:39 PM IST

