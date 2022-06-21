comscore How to set Chrome as your default browser on Windows, Mac, Android and more
News

How to make Google Chrome default browser

How To

Here's a quick guidebook as to how you can set Chrome as your default browser on Android, Mac, iPhone and Windows 11.

Untitled design - 2022-06-21T151055.368

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers globally. You get a lot of extensions that help you perform day-to-day tasks easily. In the sea of web browsers that include Safari, Firefox, if you make Google Chrome your default browser, each link you click on will open in that web browser only. Also Read - How to share your Uber trip with someone: A step-by-step guide

Here is a quick guidebook on how you can make Chrome your default web browser on Windows 10, Windows 11 and Mac. Also Read - How to pin location in Google Maps: A step-by-step guide

How to make Google Chrome the default browser

Windows 11 Also Read - UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022: When and where to check the results

  1. Go Start menu from the left bottom corner
  2. Settings>Apps>Default Apps
  3. Select “Google Chrome” or search for it if you don’t see it already
  4. Click on the Set default option right in front of “Make Google Chrome your default browser”
  5. Review the file types and click on the “Set default” button

Windows 10

  1.  Open the Start menu and go to the Settings
  2. Open default apps
  3. At the bottom, under the “Web browser” category (marked as Microsoft Edge)
  4. Click on “Google Chrome” under the “Choose an app” window

Mac

  1. Open Google Chrome
  2. Click in the top right corner “more”
  3. Tap on “Settings”
  4. Go to the “Default browser” section and click on Make default
  5. In case you do not see this button, Chrome is already your default web browser

Android device

  1. On an Android phone, go to Settings
  2. Tap on Apps & notifications
  3. Tap on “Advanced”
  4. Select “Default apps”
  5. Tap “Browser Apps>Chrome

iPhone, iPad

  1. On iPhone or iPad, open the Chrome app
  2. Tap on More>Settings
  3. Tap on the Default browser
  4. Tap on Open Chrome settings and then Default browser app
  5. Set Chrome as your Default browser app

For the unversed, Internet Explorer, one of the oldest web browsers, was officially shut down on June 15. Microsoft launched Internet Explorer on August 16, 1995, as an add-on package for Windows 95. Later, it was included on Windows 95-powered PCs.

For the unversed, Internet Explorer, one of the oldest web browsers, was officially shut down on June 15. Microsoft launched Internet Explorer on August 16, 1995, as an add-on package for Windows 95. Later, it was included on Windows 95-powered PCs.
  Published Date: June 21, 2022 4:54 PM IST

