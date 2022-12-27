Google Maps is a feature-rich navigation system that’s arguably better than Apple Maps. It offers several features such as toll prices, street view, traffic updates, and more. Also Read - How to turn on Google’s Smart Lock feature on Android: A step-by-step guide

Android smartphone owners mostly use Google Maps as their go-to map app but when it comes to iOS, it’s a little different story. iOS users are forced to use Apple Maps, whatever map link they click will take them to Apple Maps, which isn’t quite great. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: Tech products that died this year

However, since iOS 14, Apple is allowing iPhone owners to set third-party apps as default. Chrome, Gmail, and other apps can be set as default, but unfortunately, you cannot set Google Maps as the default map on iPhone or iPad. Also Read - Twitter restores suicide prevention feature on its platform after briefly removing it: Here's what happened

But still, there’s a way by which you can open some map links directly on Google Maps. Wondering how to do that? Let’s see.

Make Google Maps default on your iPhone and iPad

In order to set Google Maps default, partially, you need to set Chrome and Gmail as defaults on your device. After that, whenever you click any map links in Gmail or Chrome, you’ll be opening those links in Google Maps (due to better integration between all Google apps).

Step 1: Open Settings on your iPhone/iPad.

Step 2: Scroll below and open Chrome.

Step 3: Tap on Default Browser App and select Chrome.

Step 4: Now, make Google Gmail default by opening Settings, followed by opening Gmail.

Step 5: Tap on Default Browser App and select Gmail.

Step 6: Now open Gmail and tap on the hamburger icon in the top left corner.

Step 7: Tap on Settings.

Step 8: Scroll below and tap on Default apps.

Step 9: Under Navigate from your location and Navigate between locations, make Google Maps default.

If you are curious about apps like WhatsApp, there’s no way of setting Google Maps as the default Map app in WhatsApp. However, since Apple Maps open within WhatsApp itself, you can first open the map link and then tap on the Share button on the bottom left and select Open in Google Maps.