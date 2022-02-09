comscore How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • Here's how you can make payment without opening Paytm app
News

Here's how you can make payment without opening Paytm app

How To

We can quickly pay with the help of digital payment apps, including Paytm and Google Pay, which are popular mediums of digital payments. We have compiled a simple step to make payment without the Paytm app easily.

Paytm

The Digital India program is India’s flagship initiative to transform India into a digitally enabled society and knowledge economy. One of the stated goals of Digital India is to be “Faceless, Paperless, and Cashless.” Digital payment services are contactless, cashless, and paperless payment methods. Technology has enabled the world to embrace these simple financial transactions through services such as smartphone apps and AI/machine learning. Also Read - Paytm to shut down its App in Canada, asks users to spend all money in the wallet

We can quickly pay with the help of digital payment apps, including Paytm and Google Pay, which are popular mediums of digital payments. We have compiled a simple step to make payment without the Paytm app easily. Also Read - How to delete Gpay account from lost or stolen Android phone

Additionally, to make the experience of its app more interesting for the users, the company has launched a new feature called Tap to Pay, which can help you make payments without opening the Paytm app and without using the internet. Also Read - Fake Paytm app used to steal your money: Here’s how to identify such frauds

Things you need:

  1. Your Paytm app should be updated.
  2. Must have an active debit or credit card link.

How to make payment without opening the Paytm app:

STEP1: First of all, open the Paytm app on your phone.

STEP2: Now scroll down and go to the Tap to Pay option in the My Paytm section.

STEP3: Now, tap on the Add New Card button at the bottom and enter the card details.

STEP4: Here, you can also select the already saved card.

STEP5: Now accept the term and condition and click proceed to verify.

STEP6: To pay using Tap to Pay, unlock your smartphone and activate NFC.

STEP7: Now, bring your smartphone near the NFC-activated POS machine and hold it steady till the payment is made.

STEP8: For transactions above Rs 5000, you will have to enter the card’s PIN at the POS machine.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 3:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps
Vivo T1 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, price starts at Rs 15,990

Mobiles

Vivo T1 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 695 SoC, price starts at Rs 15,990

Instagram rolls out bulk delete, archive options for all

Apps

Instagram rolls out bulk delete, archive options for all

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Pacific Warzone season 2 to begin on Valentine's Day: Here's what's coming

Gaming

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Pacific Warzone season 2 to begin on Valentine's Day: Here's what's coming

Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands

Electric Vehicle

Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps

Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Top Alexa, Google Assistant tricks to make work from easier

Visiting India s largest electric car charging hub

moto G71 5G Know its Pros and Cons

Netflix tips and tricks to master your binge-watch experience

Mobile phones will not get cheaper despite concessions from govt: Experts

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps
Paytm to shut down its app in Canada

Apps

Paytm to shut down its app in Canada
How to delete Gpay account from lost or stolen Android phone

How To

How to delete Gpay account from lost or stolen Android phone
Fake Paytm app used to steal your money: Here s how to identify such frauds

Apps

Fake Paytm app used to steal your money: Here s how to identify such frauds
How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Paytm for international travel: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Paytm for international travel: Follow these simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire में आया एनिमी को चिढ़ाने वाला Burnt BBQ इमोट, इस तरह मिलेगा फ्री

Redmi Smart Band Pro भारत में लॉन्च, 14 दिन की बैटरी लाइफ के साथ मिल रहे कई दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Redmi Note 11 सीरीज हुई भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और बाकी सब कुछ

रेडमी लाई जबरदस्त स्मार्ट टीवी, 4K Dolby Vision HDR डिस्प्ले को करता है सपोर्ट

Vivo T1 5G Launch in India: वीवो टी1 स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, इसमें है 50MP कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

Latest Videos

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to make payment without opening Paytm app: Follow these simple steps
Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands

Electric Vehicle

Do you want India s money to go to China? Govt responds to Tesla s demands
Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications

Smart TVs

Redmi TV X43 launched in India with Dolby audio and PatchWall UI at Rs 28,999: Check price, availability, specifications
Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11s launched in India
Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

Telecom

Made in India Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy: Here s how to enable it

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers