Telegram recently added support for video calls, which is one of the biggest additions in recent years. The app previously supported only voice calls, while its biggest competitor WhatsApp added video call feature long time back. As a lot of people are staying indoors, the requirement for good video call apps has risen. This is the core reason why apps like WhatsApp, Google Meet, and Zoom have recently seen high engagement percentages more than ever. Also Read - WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls

This might have pushed Telegram to finally add the video call feature. “2020 highlighted the need for face-to-face communication, and our alpha version of video calls is now available on both Android and iOS,” the company said. You can start a video call from your contact’s profile page. But, there isn’t an option to make group video calls. Also Read - WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

Currently, Telegram users can only make one-on-one video or voice calls. Telegram has however announced that group calling will be rolled out in the coming months along with several more features. The company is saying that video calls support picture-in-picture mode, allowing you to scroll through chats and multitask while maintaining eye contact. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

“Telegram has never advertised and every user has come to the app because of a recommendation from someone they trust. Strong principles and quality features speak for themselves, and millions of you listened. We’ve heard you as well, and will continue to develop features that make Telegram much more than just a messaging app,” the company added.

How to make video or voice calls on Telegram

Step 1: Open Telegram and just visit the person’s profile.

Step 2: Here you will see video and voice call icons on the top bar.

Step 3: You need to tap on the video call icon to start a video.