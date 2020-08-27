comscore How to make video or voice calls on Telegram: Step-by-step guide
News

How to make video or voice calls on Telegram

How To

Telegram users can start a video call from their contact's profile page. But, there isn't an option to make group video calls.

  • Updated: August 27, 2020 5:24 PM IST
True web support, not mirrored version

Telegram recently added support for video calls, which is one of the biggest additions in recent years. The app previously supported only voice calls, while its biggest competitor WhatsApp added video call feature long time back. As a lot of people are staying indoors, the requirement for good video call apps has risen. This is the core reason why apps like WhatsApp, Google Meet, and Zoom have recently seen high engagement percentages more than ever. Also Read - WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls

This might have pushed Telegram to finally add the video call feature. “2020 highlighted the need for face-to-face communication, and our alpha version of video calls is now available on both Android and iOS,” the company said.  You can start a video call from your contact’s profile page. But, there isn’t an option to make group video calls. Also Read - WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

Watch: Five interesting Android games that you should try

Currently, Telegram users can only make one-on-one video or voice calls.  Telegram has however announced that group calling will be rolled out in the coming months along with several more features. The company is saying that video calls support picture-in-picture mode, allowing you to scroll through chats and multitask while maintaining eye contact. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

“Telegram has never advertised and every user has come to the app because of a recommendation from someone they trust. Strong principles and quality features speak for themselves, and millions of you listened. We’ve heard you as well, and will continue to develop features that make Telegram much more than just a messaging app,” the company added.

How to make video or voice calls on Telegram

Telegram video call

Step 1: Open Telegram and just visit the person’s profile.

Step 2: Here you will see video and voice call icons on the top bar.

Step 3: You need to tap on the video call icon to start a video.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 27, 2020 5:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 27, 2020 5:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

How to make video or voice calls on Telegram
How To
How to make video or voice calls on Telegram
Motorola Moto G9 top five features to watch out for

Photo Gallery

Motorola Moto G9 top five features to watch out for

Motorola Moto G9 now official in India: Top 5 features that make it worth a look

Photo Gallery

Motorola Moto G9 now official in India: Top 5 features that make it worth a look

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements

News

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements

iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones

News

iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones

Most Popular

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements

iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones

Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak

Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to make video or voice calls on Telegram

How To

How to make video or voice calls on Telegram
WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls

News

WhatsApp prepares new interface for calls
WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon

News

WhatsApp: Advanced Search, Rooms and new icons coming soon
WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report

News

WhatsApp Pay antitrust complaint dismissed by CCI: Report
Xiaomi phones start getting 5G messaging feature

News

Xiaomi phones start getting 5G messaging feature

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold सीरीज में जल्द लॉन्च हो सकते हैं तीन नए फोन

WhatsApp जल्द ही iPhone और Android यूजर्स की बड़ी प्रोब्लम को करेगा दूर

Samsung Galaxy M51 गूगल प्ले कंसोल पर हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आए कई फीचर्स

Xiaomi Mi 10T सीरीज के रेंडर्स और फीचर्स हुए लीक, अनोखे कैमरे डिजाइन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Prepaid और Postpaid कनेक्शन के बीच सिर्फ एक OTP से कर सकेंगे स्विच

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12
News
Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India Helio G35, MIUI 12
OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements

News

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.5 update brings camera improvements
iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones

News

iOS 14 update to mess up Facebook s online ads on iPhones
Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak

News

Poco X3 could launch on September 8, reveals leak
Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished starting today

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers