How to make Zoom virtual meetings fun with these avatars

Zoom became ubiquitous for its video conferencing service during the pandemic. The global crisis led to an enormous surge in demand for video communications, but with things slowly getting back to normal, these brands are trying to add new spices to their respective platforms.

Zoom in this regard has introduced avatars that replace your head with a 3D character that mimics your facial expressions. It functions more like Apple Animojis, with the difference being you get to apply it for virtual offices and classrooms.

"Avatars replace your look with a virtual animal that matches your head motions and facial expressions" in Zoom Conferences and Zoom Webinars. The feature intends to reduce the monotony of video meetings in a world where individuals go to work for a few days a week but rely on online video meetings for the rest of the week," Zoom said.

One can entertain their colleagues by picking from the variety of avatars that include cats, cows, dogs, foxes, rabbits, bears, and raccoons with a choice of hoodie or crew neck top. David Ball, Product Marketing Manager teased new avatars that he said will be added in future updates. “This fun new feature makes it easy to inject fun into your meetings and webinars and lighten the mood, whether you’re at home, in the office, or in the classroom,” David highlighted.

In case you want to try these new avatars here’s what you will have to do-

How to use Zoom animal avatars for virtual meetings

-Enable the new feature in your Zoom app

-Then click the arrow next to the “Stop Video” menu in the meeting toolbar

-Select Choose Virtual Background or Choose Video Filter from the pop-up menu

-Search for the beta Avatars tab in the Background & Effects settings window

-Pick your animal avatar, it may take a few seconds to load the avatar.

Users should keep in note that the feature will require Zoom version 5.10.0 or higher. It will be available on Windows, macOS, and iOS.