How to turn off location tracking on Android phones

Google Maps is a great app and helps offer directions to anyone. While providing access to your location to apps help you in a good way, the concern of privacy is a matter here. You might not want Google or other apps to have your location data every time. Well, the search giant has given you options to turn off location tracking, even for specific apps. This will offer some relief to those who have privacy issues. Also Read - Apple prepares a search engine to become independent from Google

When you set up your Android device, Google asks your permission for your location data. If you accept that, then the company will automatically add your movements to your location history. We have mentioned below the steps to check the location history. The most effective way to prevent Google from collecting any location information is to switch off your GPS and manually deactivate location tracking in all Google apps. Also Read - How to use Microsoft Word transcribe feature

Google’s location tracking policies can be both useful and scary at the same time. Allowing Google Maps to have your location history can serve to remind you where you were on a particular day in time by simply looking up the location history, but the thought of your private information being available to a large corporation is also fairly unsettling. Nonetheless, the issues of location tracking remain a severe pain point, particularly in the face of the various user privacy issues. Also Read - Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad now available on Android and iOS devices, is free to download

How to turn off location tracking on Android

Step 1: Swipe down from the top of the screen. Alternatively, you can go to the settings section and type location on the search bar. If you are directly visiting the settings section, then you can tap on location.

Step 2: Find the Location icon and long-press it.

Step 3: Here you will see the “Use location” option, which you can turn on and off, as per your will.

How to turn off location history

Step 1: Go to your phone’s Settings section and hop into “Location.”

Step 2: Scroll down and find “Advanced” option, and tap on Google Location History.

Step 3: Here, you can set the auto-delete option or turn off the Location History feature. Google has also given the option to manage location tracking activities.