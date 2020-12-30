How to manage storage on WhatsApp for Android, iOS?

WhatsApp is arguably the most-used messaging app right now. Exactly the reason why it sees loads of messages, photos, videos, and more being exchanged on a daily basis. This is another reason our WhatsApp storage gets filled up too quick, giving rise to the routine process of clearing up smartphone space so that the daily usage takes place with convenience. Also Read - Apps that ruled the news in 2020: PUBG Mobile, WhatsApp, TikTok and more

While previously, we all had to go through the hassle of manually freeing up space, the Facebook-owned messaging app recently introduced a much sorted storage management tool to do the deed and save some storage on our devices. Hence, here are the easy steps for you to manage storage on WhatsApp on both Android and iOS versions.

How to manage storage on WhatsApp (Android)

Open the WhatsApp app Tap on the three-dotted menu situated in the top right corner Seelct the Settings option Once you are on the Settings menu, select the Storage and Data option

Now, tap on the Manage Storage option This section contains all the chats. You can select individual chats and delete the media either one-by-one or all at once by selecting the Select All option You can also delete media by selecting the Larger than 5MB and Forwarded Many Times options for more categorical sorting You can also tap on the sort icon in the top right corner to sort the media by Newest, Oldest, and Largest

How to manage storage on WhatsApp (iOS)

The process is more or less same as on WhatsApp for iOS. Here are the steps to follow:

Open the WhatsApp app Head to the Settings section Select the Storage and Data option

You will now find the Manage Storage option. Selecting this, will enlist all the WhatsApp storage you have You can either manage media based on files Larger than 5MB or Forwarded Many Times by selecting either of the two options You can also manage individual chats by selecting the desired ones, sort media by Newest, Oldest and Largest, and eventually delete it

In addition to this, you can also delete media by search. Just head to chats>select the search option>look for media categorized as Photos, Documents, and more>select the file you want to delete>tap on More and then delete. and you are good to go.

Apart from you decluttering WhatsApp from time to time, the app will remind you to do so when the storage capacity is reached. This is another helpful feature for you to free up storage with ease.

We hope the aforementioned steps helped you figure out how you can manage storage on WhatsApp with ease and save some time.