It is always exciting to move from one smartphone to a brand new shiny one. However, you cannot ignore the apprehension of losing your precious data and setting up the new phone. One of the major problems that users usually face while switching Android phones is the duplication of contacts, which could happen due to multiple reasons. It can even happen because you have contacts backup on Gmail as well as on SIM card. Here are two methods of how these contacts can be synced in such a way that there is no duplication.

How to merge duplicate contacts on Android

Here are a few steps on how you can merge the duplicate contacts on your Android phone. Notably, these steps can differ a bit from brand to brand.

Open the Contacts app on the Android phone and tap on the menu Go to Settings> Contacts Manager>Merge contacts You can select to merge specific contacts by tapping on the “merge” option You can also choose to merge identical duplicate contacts by selecting “Quick Merge”.

Notably, brands like OnePlus ask the user to merge their duplicate contacts whenever they open the Contacts app. They can choose to do it manually or merge all in one go.

How to use Gmail to remove duplicate contacts on Android

Sometimes when you have contacts backup on the Gmail and on phone, contacts are bound to duplicate as soon as they are synced. Here’s how you can remove duplicate contacts entirely.