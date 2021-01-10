How to move WhatsApp group chats to Signal app

WhatsApp users seems to be unhappy with the newly updated privacy policy of the app. This is because the messaging platform has revealed in details the kind of data it collects from users, and also shares with its parent company . Unhappy users are now moving to rival messaging platforms such as and . Also Read - Don't like WhatsApp's new privacy policy? Here's how to delete your WhatsApp account

Since the new WhatsApp privacy policy has been announced, users are moving to Signal messaging platform. In fact, also asked his followers on to "use signal". Signal has already become the top downloaded app on both App store as well as store.

If you are also moving to Signal from WhatsApp, here's an easy way to transfer or move your WhatsApp group chats to Signal.

How to move WhatsApp group chats to Signal

STEP 1: First download the Signal app on your , from store and Apple App store, respectively.

STEP 2: Once the app is install on your smartphone, set up the app. The process is very easy, just add your number, enter OTP and name and other details.

STEP 3: Next, you will need to select the action menu by clicking on the three vertical dots on the top right corner. And select ‘New group’ option.

STEP 4: Next, you will need to add a contact to be able to set up a group.

STEP 5: You will need to select the contact and then tap on the arrow to continue.

STEP 6: Name the group and click on ‘Create’.

STEP 7: Within the group window click on the three vertical dots on the top right corner.

STEP 8: Next, click on ‘Group settings’ option and tap on ‘Group link’ and turn on.

STEP 9: – Then tap on ‘Share’ to get a shareable link for the group.

STPE 10: You can then simply copy the link and share it with WhatsApp contacts in the group.

Notably, your older chats on the WhatsApp group will not get transferred to Signal.