How to order food on your train via WhatsApp Chatbot (IRCTC Zoop)

IRCTC's Zoop service makes food delivery on the train easier. You can now order food on your train while using WhatsApp Chatbot.

Image: IRCTC

Zoop is a food delivery platform by IRCTC, which is made available in collaboration with Jio Haptik Technologies to offer a seamless food delivery experience directly on the train. Also Read - IRCTC plans to sell user data to generate Rs 1,000 crore in revenue: Report

Ever thought that you’d order delicious food depending on your taste directly on your train while you travel? Yes, now it is possible with IRCTC’s Zoop service. What’s great is that you don’t need to download any application to order food, you can directly order food on your train via Whatsapp. Also Read - How to add money to your IRCTC ewallet: A step-by-step guide

In the article, we will show you how you can order food on the train via Whatsapp using IRCTC’s Zoop. So without further ado let’s get started. Also Read - IRCTC won’t let users book train tickets if they don't complete this step

How to order food online while traveling by train

Before we get started, make sure you save the following number on your smartphone so that we can directly start ordering the food. Zoop services:+91 7042062070. 

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Search for the number you just saved and tap on it.

Step 3: Send Hi to that number.

Step 4: Now, it will send you several options, tap on the ‘View options’ button.

Step 5: Click on Order Food.

Step 6: Now, if you have the PNR number tap on the first option that says ‘Yes, I have my PNR,’ or if you want to get food by searching train or station, you can tap on any of the respective options: Search by train, Search by the station.

Step 7: If you tap on the first or PNR option, you will need to enter your 10-digit PNR number and verify your details. Once you follow this step, you need to select the upcoming station, select restaurant, and lastly search for food from the menu. Similarly, if you select by train or station, you will need to follow the process by selecting restaurants and food from the menu.

Step 8: Once you are done, you can continue and select the payment mode. Interestingly, you can pay by both online methods, online and cash. Select your preferred one and continue.

Step 9: Lastly, you need to confirm everything, if you opt for the cash option, and if you select the online method the order should be directly placed after the payment.

Your order will now be delivered to you at the upcoming station you selected.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2022 8:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 25, 2022 8:51 PM IST
