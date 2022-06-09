comscore How to organise, add images and do more with your Spotify playlists
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Organise Playlists Artists Spotify Music Streaming
News

How to organise playlists on Spotify: Tips and tricks

How To

Sorting Spotify playlists when you have dozens of playlists for different activities or genres like house party, workout, driving, morning walk and more can be hectic. Here's how to organuse them.

Untitled design - 2022-06-09T155335.983

Image: Pexels

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming apps globally. From tonnes of songs across all genres and languages, you also get a variety of podcasts to listen to. Users ususally make different playlists based on different activities throughout the day like for workout, drive, morning run, house part, cooking and so on. Since it can be really frustrating to organise these playlists, here are the tips on how you can declutter your Spotify playlists and keep them up to date. Also Read - How to send a WhatsApp message without saving the number

How to organise Spotify playlists

To keep these playlists segregated, you create different folders for different categories. All you need to do is open the app on the desktop or phone, right-click on the playlist and create a folder. You can give a name to this folder and press send once done. This way you can categories songs based on genres, activities or your favourite podcasts. Also Read - How to auto-delete your YouTube history: Step-by-step guide

How to update your Spotify playlist

To update the playlist, Spotify offers a feature called “Enhance” that will give personalised suggestions to users based on their music tastes. As per the company, “this feature uses Spotify’s algorithm to automatically add recommended songs to your existing music style and theme.” Notably, this feature is just available for Spotify Premium users. Also Read - How to connect Spotify to Google Home

How to navigate through the Spotify library

To navigate through your Spotify library easily, first go to the “Your Library” tab at the bottom. You will then see a search bar on the top where users have the option to look for different types of tracks using “Recently Played”, “Recently Added”, “Alphabetical”, or “Creator” filters. They can also search for a particular track or an artist.

How to add images to your Spotify playlist

To give a personal touch to your Spotify playlists, the company gives you a few customisation options like adding your own cover image. On the Spotify mobile app, tap on the vertical three dots icon next to the play button and tap on “Edit”. Now you can upload a new image of your choice. On desktop, users can just open the playlist and click on the existing cover to update it.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 9, 2022 4:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz to debut in India soon, will challenge Tata Nexon's supremacy
automobile
Mahindra XUV300 Sportz to debut in India soon, will challenge Tata Nexon's supremacy
Poco F4 5G to launch in India soon: Here what we know so far

Mobiles

Poco F4 5G to launch in India soon: Here what we know so far

Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker with 7-days battery life launched in India at Rs 14,990

Wearables

Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker with 7-days battery life launched in India at Rs 14,990

Qualcomm aims to beat Apple's M2 chips with Apple engineers

News

Qualcomm aims to beat Apple's M2 chips with Apple engineers

Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.21 lakh: Check details

automobile

Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.21 lakh: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker with 7-days battery life launched in India at Rs 14,990

Mahindra XUV300 Sportz to debut in India soon, will challenge Tata Nexon's supremacy

Poco F4 5G to launch in India soon: Here what we know so far

Qualcomm aims to beat Apple's M2 chips with Apple engineers

Volkswagen Virtus launched in India at Rs 11.21 lakh: Check details

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Apple WWDC 2022 Highlights: From iOS 16 to new MacBooks, check details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video
iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16

News

iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16
MacBook Air 2022 & MacBook Pro 2022 India Pricing #WWDC2022-Watch Video

Hands On

MacBook Air 2022 & MacBook Pro 2022 India Pricing #WWDC2022-Watch Video
Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

News

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999