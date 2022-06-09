Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming apps globally. From tonnes of songs across all genres and languages, you also get a variety of podcasts to listen to. Users ususally make different playlists based on different activities throughout the day like for workout, drive, morning run, house part, cooking and so on. Since it can be really frustrating to organise these playlists, here are the tips on how you can declutter your Spotify playlists and keep them up to date. Also Read - How to send a WhatsApp message without saving the number

How to organise Spotify playlists

To keep these playlists segregated, you create different folders for different categories. All you need to do is open the app on the desktop or phone, right-click on the playlist and create a folder. You can give a name to this folder and press send once done. This way you can categories songs based on genres, activities or your favourite podcasts.

How to update your Spotify playlist

To update the playlist, Spotify offers a feature called "Enhance" that will give personalised suggestions to users based on their music tastes. As per the company, "this feature uses Spotify's algorithm to automatically add recommended songs to your existing music style and theme." Notably, this feature is just available for Spotify Premium users.

How to navigate through the Spotify library

To navigate through your Spotify library easily, first go to the “Your Library” tab at the bottom. You will then see a search bar on the top where users have the option to look for different types of tracks using “Recently Played”, “Recently Added”, “Alphabetical”, or “Creator” filters. They can also search for a particular track or an artist.

How to add images to your Spotify playlist

To give a personal touch to your Spotify playlists, the company gives you a few customisation options like adding your own cover image. On the Spotify mobile app, tap on the vertical three dots icon next to the play button and tap on “Edit”. Now you can upload a new image of your choice. On desktop, users can just open the playlist and click on the existing cover to update it.