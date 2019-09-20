comscore How to pair PS4 or Xbox One controller with iPhone or iPad running iOS 13
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to pair PS4 or Xbox One controller with iPhone or iPad running iOS 13
News

How to pair PS4 or Xbox One controller with iPhone or iPad running iOS 13

How To

One of the most important gaming features on iOS 13 is pairing a PS4 or an Xbox One controller with the iOS device

  • Updated: September 20, 2019 2:57 PM IST
PS4 controller Xbox One controller

Apple has released its newest OS version for iPhones and iPads which is iOS 13. And with the new version of iOS comes a lot of game centric features, like Apple Arcade. Apple Arcade is essentially a subscription service that provides exclusive games. But besides that, there are other features with iOS 13 as well. And one of the most important gaming one is pairing a PS4 or an Xbox One controller with the iOS device and using it to play games on the iPad or iPhone.

iOS has provided controller support for a few years now. But this is the first time Microsoft and Sony have officially involved themselves. Hence, those that want to play those iOS games with the newly downloaded iOS 13, they can follow these steps here.

How to pair your PS4 controller with iPhone or iPad

When we speak about the PS4 controller we essentially mean the Sony DualShock 4 wireless controller. These can be bought separately from the PS4.

– Turn on Bluetooth on your iOS 13 device

– Now on your DualShock 4 wireless controller press Share + PS buttons simultaneously to bring it to pairing mode. Correctly pressing it for a couple of seconds will result in the light to turn white and blink.

– Back on your iOS device, the list of the nearby Bluetooth device should show the DualShock 4 wireless controller. Simply tap on it to pair.

How to pair your Xbox One controller to iPhone or iPad

There are a few things to keep in mind before pairing your Xbox  One controller to you iOS 13 device. To start off, this won’t work with the stock Xbox One Controller. This is because some Xbox One Controllers support Bluetooth, while others don’t. What users need is the Model 1708 wireless controller or the Xbox One Elite Controller, both of which support Bluetooth. On to the pairing method.

– Turn on Bluetooth on your iOS 13 device

– Now go into pairing mode on your Xbox One Controller by pressing the Xbox button in case it has not been paired before. If it is paired to an Xbox, turn off the controller and then press the pair button (between LB and RB buttons) for a few seconds.

– The Xbox One Wireless controller should now appear in the list of the nearby Bluetooth devices on your iOS device. Simply tap on it to pair.

How to disconnect or unpair controller from iOS 13 device

This is a pretty straightforward process.

– Go to the Bluetooth menu from the Control Panel, and tap on the Bluetoot icon to reveal the list of the paired devices.

– Here select the Controller to disconnect it.

– To unpair the controller, users need to go to the Bluetooth tab in Settings of the iOS device.

– Here, from the list of the paired deivces, users need to tap the ‘i’ beside the controller and tap Forget this device.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 2:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 20, 2019 2:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Best Realme phones under Rs 15,000 in India
Top Products
Best Realme phones under Rs 15,000 in India
MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days

News

MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days

How to pair PS4 or Xbox One controller with iPhone or iPad running iOS 13

How To

How to pair PS4 or Xbox One controller with iPhone or iPad running iOS 13

OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T

News

OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know

News

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days

OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to pair PS4 or Xbox One controller with iPhone or iPad running iOS 13

How To

How to pair PS4 or Xbox One controller with iPhone or iPad running iOS 13
Terminator: Resistance announced; coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC

Gaming

Terminator: Resistance announced; coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC
Apple iOS 13: How to download and install on iPhone, and iPod Touch

How To

Apple iOS 13: How to download and install on iPhone, and iPod Touch
Sony PS4 new DualShock 4 controller colors coming to India

Gaming

Sony PS4 new DualShock 4 controller colors coming to India
Sony India Diwali Sale: PS4 games available for as low a Rs 999

Gaming

Sony India Diwali Sale: PS4 games available for as low a Rs 999

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite टैबलेट Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale के दौरान होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Redmi 8A की Display Flipkart पर हुई टीज, 25 सितंबर को भारत में होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus 7T स्मार्टफोन Warp Charge 30T के जरिए पहले से 23 प्रतिशत तेजी से होगा चार्ज, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Google Pay ने 6.7 करोड़ मंथली यूजर्स के साथ PhonePe को पीछे छोड़ा

Diwali with Mi 2019 : Xiaomi की एनुअल दिवाली सेल 28 सितंबर से होगी शुरू


News

MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days
News
MediaPad M5 Lite to launch during Flipkart Big Billion Days
OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T

News

OnePlus 7T will charge 23 percent faster with Warp Charge 30T
Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know

News

Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition launched: All you need to know
Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date

News

Vivo V17 Pro launched: Price in India, full specs, offers, sale date
Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service

News

Airtel Digital TV offers new LG Smart TV users 6 months of free service