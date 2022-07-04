comscore How to password protect PDF documents on phone
News

PDF Hacks: How to password protect PDF documents on phone

How To

You can password protect your PDF document in a few clicks for free.

PDF lock

PDF format or Portable Document Format is preferred by many for sending professional documents or files on the Internet. It is also one of the most secure formats out of the bunch and can be encrypted even further with the help of a password. A password-protected PDF is way more secure and could be your best bet for sending sensitive or professional files online. Also Read - How to Save a Webpage to PDF on iPhone and Android

Today, in this article, we’ll show you how you can password protect a PDF document on your smartphone. This method works on both Android and iOS devices. So without further ado, let’s see how to do it. Also Read - How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF

Password Protect PDF documents on phone

Encrypting a PDF document with a password is way too simple than it sounds. All you need is an app and a couple of steps that you need to follow within the app. Also Read - Here's how you can remove password from PDF files

Step 1: To start off, download the iLovePDF app on your Android or iOS Smartphone. (You can simply search iLOVEPDF on PlayStore for Android and App Store for iOS.)

Step 2: Once you download the app, open it and tap on the ‘Tools’ tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Now, you will see a list of options available, here look for ‘Protect PDF’ and tap on it.

Step 4:  Select the PDF document you want to password protect and click on Continue.

Step 5: Enter the password and confirm it again below it and tap on ‘Protect.’

Now, your PDF document will be locked with a password.

That’s it. That’s how easily you can password protect or lock a PDF document on your smartphone. Do note that the app only allows you to lock a PDF thrice per day. If you have more documents to protect, you can either try it the next day or buy the premium plan of the app.

Unlock PDF documents on phone

In case you forgot the password of the PDF, you can head back to the tools section and look for the ‘Unlock PDF’ option. Simply tap on it, upload the PDF document, and hit on ‘Unlock PDF.’ Your PDF document will now be unlocked successfully.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 4, 2022 6:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 4, 2022 6:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

This malware can subscribe users to premium services without consent
Apps
This malware can subscribe users to premium services without consent
How to lock a PDF document on phone

How To

How to lock a PDF document on phone

Top Google Maps features that will help you travel smarter this summer

Photo Gallery

Top Google Maps features that will help you travel smarter this summer

5 things to steer clear of getting banned on Twitter

Apps

5 things to steer clear of getting banned on Twitter

Intel showcases 12th Gen processors for laptops and notebooks

News

Intel showcases 12th Gen processors for laptops and notebooks

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This malware can subscribe users to premium services without consent

Apple watch Series 8 new leak out

Intel showcases 12th Gen processors for laptops and notebooks

Hero Electric rolls out first electric scooter batch from Mahindra's plant in MP

Govt warns e-commerce firms against selling wireless jammers illegally

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

How to Archive emails in Windows outlook

Top 5 upcoming Smartphones in July

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Specifications & features compared

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not

News

Apple Watch Series 8 May Come with a Feature that will detect if you have fever or not
Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook, Watch the video
Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video

Features

Steps for How to Archive emails in Windows outlook, To know more Watch the video
One Plus Nord 2T launched at Rs.28,999, Check out the detailed first impression of the smartphone

Hands On

One Plus Nord 2T launched at Rs.28,999, Check out the detailed first impression of the smartphone

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999