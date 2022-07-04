PDF format or Portable Document Format is preferred by many for sending professional documents or files on the Internet. It is also one of the most secure formats out of the bunch and can be encrypted even further with the help of a password. A password-protected PDF is way more secure and could be your best bet for sending sensitive or professional files online. Also Read - How to Save a Webpage to PDF on iPhone and Android

Today, in this article, we’ll show you how you can password protect a PDF document on your smartphone. This method works on both Android and iOS devices. So without further ado, let’s see how to do it. Also Read - How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF

Password Protect PDF documents on phone

Encrypting a PDF document with a password is way too simple than it sounds. All you need is an app and a couple of steps that you need to follow within the app. Also Read - Here's how you can remove password from PDF files

Step 1: To start off, download the iLovePDF app on your Android or iOS Smartphone. (You can simply search iLOVEPDF on PlayStore for Android and App Store for iOS.)

Step 2: Once you download the app, open it and tap on the ‘Tools’ tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Now, you will see a list of options available, here look for ‘Protect PDF’ and tap on it.

Step 4: Select the PDF document you want to password protect and click on Continue.

Step 5: Enter the password and confirm it again below it and tap on ‘Protect.’

Now, your PDF document will be locked with a password.

That’s it. That’s how easily you can password protect or lock a PDF document on your smartphone. Do note that the app only allows you to lock a PDF thrice per day. If you have more documents to protect, you can either try it the next day or buy the premium plan of the app.

Unlock PDF documents on phone

In case you forgot the password of the PDF, you can head back to the tools section and look for the ‘Unlock PDF’ option. Simply tap on it, upload the PDF document, and hit on ‘Unlock PDF.’ Your PDF document will now be unlocked successfully.