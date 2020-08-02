comscore How to permanently delete your Google or Gmail account?
How to permanently delete your Google or Gmail account?

Google handles a huge amount of users' personal data so if you do not want your data to be in their hands, here's how you can delete the account.

  Published: August 2, 2020 7:57 PM IST
Google

A Google account gives you the ability to use all Google services, but there are situations when you need to delete your account completely. This post is just about that. Before you take this desperate step, you must be aware that it can lead to the loss of a large amount of data. Your calendars, emails information, data in Google Drive, videos on YouTube, purchases on Google Play – everything will disappear. Also Read - Google brings COVID exposure notification to Android 11

And if you are the owner of an Android smartphone, then all contacts associated with your account will be lost. Also, you cannot change your password on any third-party resource using your old email address. In general, be careful and, if possible, back up all data to a dedicated medium (PC, USB flash drive, etc.). Now that you are aware of all the precautions, here’s how to start. Also Read - Is your Gmail storage full? Here's how to free up space for other emails

Watch: Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Google account backup

Before you completely destroy your Google and Gmail account, some data still needs to be saved. For example, contacts, calendars, letters, notes. Yes, they can be downloaded separately, but the Mountain View company allows you to download everything in a few steps. The first thing you need to do is go to accounts.google.com and open your account settings. Next, you need to go to the privacy section and select the “Content Management” item. Also Read - Google Play Store bans 29 malicious Android applications

After that, select “Create archive” in which you are asked to choose which data and from which Google services you need to save. You can also choose different ways to save data. For example, upload the archive to Dropbox, or send the download link to another email address.

Gmail, Google

How to delete your Gmail account

Step 1: Sign in to your Google account using myaccount.google.com. Enter your Gmail account details and click Sign in.

Step 2: Go to account settings and find Account Preferences on the My Accounts page. It is usually on the right side of the page or at the bottom, depending on your device. Click on “Delete your account or services.”

Step 3: choose Delete Products. Google gives you two options – delete a product or delete your entire account. If you just want to get rid of Gmail, click Delete products. You will be asked to re-enter your password and log in.

Step 4: Then Google will show you different accounts in your name. Choose the Gmail account and click on the trash container icon. You will be asked to re-enter a primary email address and your current password.

(Before proceeding, you will receive a final notice that explains what it means to delete your account. If you’re ready to continue, click Delete Gmail.)

Step 5: Open the email of the new account entered. A message is displayed telling you to open an email that was just sent to your new primary email address. Click the “OK, Got it” button at the bottom.

Step 6: Confirm your status. You will receive a confirmation email. Check the details, click the confirmation link, and a page will open asking if you want to confirm that you want to delete your Gmail account.

Step 7: Enter your password and click “Confirm.” Finally, you will see a message confirming that your account has been deleted. The process takes some time and involves clicking multiple pages, but deleting your Gmail account is not difficult at all.

Gmail, Google

How to delete your Google Account permanently

Now that you have a copy of the data that you want to keep, the next step is to delete your Google account. To do so, follow these steps:

Step 1: Enter your account page at this link. Then, select Data and Personalization from the menu in the left column.

Step 2: Scroll to the Download, delete or create a plan for the data. Tap Delete a service or account and then Delete your Google account.

Step 3: The system may ask you to re-enter your password to verify your identity. Then, you will see all the contents to be deleted, and you will have to check the boxes that appear below. Click Delete account to finish.

How to permanently delete your Google or Gmail account?
