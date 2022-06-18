comscore Here's how you can pin location in Google Maps: Steps to follow
News

How to pin location in Google Maps: A step-by-step guide

How To

Dropping a pin location in Google Maps can be really useful when a particular location does not have an address or is away from the road network.

Google Maps

Google Maps has added several new features lately, including estimated toll prices, a real-time glance at the traffic conditions and more. This shows Google Maps is not just a navigation app that helps users get from one point to another. One of the major features that the app offers is that it allows users to drop a location on the map, save it and share it with their friends and family. Also Read - UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022: When and where to check the results

This feature can be really useful when a particular location does not have an address or is away from the road network. The dropping pin feature is available for Android, iOS and desktop users. Also Read - Google fined $260,000 for breaching data rules

How to pin location in Google Maps

Here are the steps you can follow to drop pin location in Google Maps on Android, iOS and desktop. Also Read - Google Maps on Android is getting a nearby traffic feature

Android

  1. Open the Google Maps app
  2. Long press on the desired location, and you will see a red pin on that location now
  3. You will see a bunch of options for that location at the bottom
  4. You can now start navigating by tapping on “directions”, “start”
  5. Users also get an option to “save” and “share” the pin location on other social media channels including WhatsApp

If you want, you can even label this pin location on the app by tapping on the “Label” option. Then just add the type of location (school/university, gym and so on.)

You can save the pin location in three categories:  Favorites, Want to go, and Starred places. You can add or delete lists and categories in the app. Users can even choose if these lists are private, public or shared with other users. On Google Maps, users can make groups with other specific users where they all can share locations by pins and plan their trips.

For the unversed, Google has finally started rolling out a feature to Maps that gives an estimate toll price of a route that a commuter is taking

  • Published Date: June 18, 2022 3:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 18, 2022 3:58 PM IST

