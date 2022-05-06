comscore Epic Games partners with Microsoft to bring Fortnite to Xbox Cloud Gaming
News

How to play Fortnite on iOS for free via Xbox Cloud Gaming

How To

Fortnite is now available on supported browser-enabled devices for free with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) which means you can play it on your iOS devices.

Untitled design - 2022-05-06T103636.730

Fortnite developer Epic Games and Microsoft have teamed up to bring Fortnite game to Xbox Cloud Gaming, hence making it playable on PC, iOS and iPad devices via streaming. According to Xbox, Fortnite is now available on supported browser-enabled devices for free with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). Also Read - Apple, Google and Microsoft to allow passwordless sign-ins across all devices

For the unversed, Fortnite was removed from Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store due to their battle with Epic Games over app store fee. However, it will now be available for iOS users in over 26 countries via Cloud Gaming service. Also Read - Microsoft Teams launches three new features to enhance hybrid workstyle

How to play Fortnite on iOS for free

To play Fortnite on your iOS device, all you need to have is a Microsoft account and an iOS, iPadOS, Android phone or tablet, or Windows PC with internet access. The game is playable via touch controls and supports gamepads. Also Read - Top apps, websites to translate text from English to Hindi (or Hindi to English)

Notably, the game does not require any membership fee or installation. Follow these simple steps to begin now:

  1. Visit Xbox.com/play on your web browser
  2. Sign in to your Microsoft account

And that is it! You can now join your friends and be a part of the next Victory Royale.

As per a statement by Xbox, “It’s an important step to add a Free-to-Play title to the cloud gaming catalog as we continue our cloud journey. We’re starting with Fortnite and will look to bring more Free-to-Play games people love in the future. At Xbox, we want to make gaming accessible to the 3 billion players around the world, and cloud has an important role in that mission. Quite simply, we want you to have more choice in both the games you play and the way you choose to play them.”

  • Published Date: May 6, 2022 10:44 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 6, 2022 10:57 AM IST

