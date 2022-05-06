Fortnite developer Epic Games and Microsoft have teamed up to bring Fortnite game to Xbox Cloud Gaming, hence making it playable on PC, iOS and iPad devices via streaming. According to Xbox, Fortnite is now available on supported browser-enabled devices for free with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). Also Read - Apple, Google and Microsoft to allow passwordless sign-ins across all devices

For the unversed, Fortnite was removed from Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to their battle with Epic Games over app store fee. However, it will now be available for iOS users in over 26 countries via Cloud Gaming service.

How to play Fortnite on iOS for free

To play Fortnite on your iOS device, all you need to have is a Microsoft account and an iOS, iPadOS, Android phone or tablet, or Windows PC with internet access. The game is playable via touch controls and supports gamepads.

Take your Victory Royale to the Cloud. Drop into @FortniteGame on your phone, tablet, or PC with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for free. No install or subscription required: https://t.co/uh6uFw2PgD pic.twitter.com/P5x4NneZmw — Xbox (@Xbox) May 5, 2022

Notably, the game does not require any membership fee or installation. Follow these simple steps to begin now:

Visit Xbox.com/play on your web browser Sign in to your Microsoft account

And that is it! You can now join your friends and be a part of the next Victory Royale.

As per a statement by Xbox, “It’s an important step to add a Free-to-Play title to the cloud gaming catalog as we continue our cloud journey. We’re starting with Fortnite and will look to bring more Free-to-Play games people love in the future. At Xbox, we want to make gaming accessible to the 3 billion players around the world, and cloud has an important role in that mission. Quite simply, we want you to have more choice in both the games you play and the way you choose to play them.”