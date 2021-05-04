comscore How to play GTA 5 on a Android smartphone | BGR India
News

How to play GTA 5 on a Android smartphone

Gaming

Here we will be taking a look at how you can play GTA 5 on your Android smartphone using either Steam Link, PS Remote Play and Xbox Game Pass.

GTA 5 free on Windows 10 Epic Games Store Feature image

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is one of the most popular video games across the globe. The game was originally released back in 2013 for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 platforms, and since then just increased its reach to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, and PlayStation 5. However, the game is yet to make its debut on smartphones. Also Read - iPhone users get two new WhatsApp features with latest update: Have a look

If you want to play GTA 5 on your Android smartphone, there are a few workarounds you can use to play the game. Here we will be taking a look at how you can play GTA 5 on your Android smartphone using either Steam Link, PS Remote Play and Xbox Game Pass. Also Read - Kari and The Lost Shrines game Review: A game you can play once

How to play GTA 5 on Android using PlayStation Remote Play

PlayStation 4 owners with a copy of GTA 5 can play the game on their mobile devices, following these simple steps: Also Read - 5 Best RPGs for Android in April 2021: Genshin Impact, Another Eden, and more

  • Open the PS Remote Play application on your smartphone.
  • Enable the Remote Play option inside of your PS4 by heading into Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Enable Remote Play.
  • Log in to the same PSN account on your smartphone as your PS4 and open the game.

Note for this, you need a solid internet connection on both the terminal ends, as the smartphone will be mirroring the PlayStation 4.

How to play GTA 5 on Android using Steam Link

If you own the GTA 5 game on Steam and want to play it on your mobile phone, here’s how you can do so:

  • Download the Steam Link application on your Android device.
  • Link the application to your Steam account and the connected PC.
  • You can then tap on the ‘Start Playing’ button.
  • This will then convert your display into the Big Picture Mode and start mirroring the interface on the Android device.
  • You can then select GTA 5 from your Steam Library.
  • Tap on Play to start the game.

How to play GTA 5 on Android using Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass owners can play the game much more easily compared to PlayStation and PC owners. Before we start note that to play the game using this method you will be required to have the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription. To do so follow the given steps:

  • Download the Xbox app on your Android smartphone.
  • Log in to your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account.
  • Head over into the cloud games area.
  • Select GTA 5 and tap on play to start the game.
  • Published Date: May 4, 2021 7:46 PM IST

