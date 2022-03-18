comscore How to play Holi in the Metaverse: CoinSwitch partners with new app for virtual Holi 2022
How to play Holi in the metaverse

In the Metaverse in the Holi 2022 venue, people can come and play Holi with friends and enjoy DJ and dance

Image: Pixabay

Holi celebrations are a time to get together but many still won’t be able to join their family or loved ones to play Holi. Few Indian companies have pushed Metaverse as a solution to that problem. While many big tech companies based outside India have been using the platform for launch events and more, it is the first time when an Indian festival is being catered to in the Metaverse. Also Read - How to clean your smartphone, other electronic devices after Holi

CoinSwitch is the Fintech partner of Yug Metaverse for the Holi 2022 celebration. The companies, in a joint statement, claimed that this is World’s first Metaverse Holi. Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile announces new Holi-themed free rewards: How to claim

Holi is a celebration of colour, friendship, and love. CoinSwitch is delighted to partner with Yug to bring this joyous Indian tradition to the Metaverse. At CoinSwitch, customer experience is at the heart of everything we do. We want to play an active role in shaping how Indians interact with future technologies. Metaverse Holi is a perfect blend of our rich tradition and technological prowess,” said Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch. Also Read - Holi sale offers: Vivo announces cashback offers of up to Rs 3,500 on Vivo V23 series

“Since always we have seen western festivals being celebrated on games and metaverses, and we wished that festivals like Holi which is a festival of colour should also be celebrated. So we have created World’s first Holi experience in Metaverse for people to enjoy. Here people can come and play Holi with friends and enjoy DJ and dance. We believe that with digital Holi, people can have a good experience. We have worked to make it a safe environment to enjoy,” said Utkarsh Shukla, Founder, and CEO, YUG Metaverse.

How to Play Holi in Metaverse

The user can download the Yug Metaverse app on Google Play Store or Apple App Store. They will then have to create an account on the app. From there on you can create your own Avatar. The metaverse has a total of three venues at the time of writing this article. One of the three venues is Holi. Once you select the Holi 2022 venue, you’ll be taken to a download page to get the files ready. You should be in the metaverse playing Holi once that is complete.

Note: The app is in Alpha testing phase, it may not be the smoothest experience.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 18, 2022 9:16 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 18, 2022 10:13 AM IST

