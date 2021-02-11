How to play PS5 games with friends using Share Play

With the internet, the distances between people have seem to be reduced. The same is true about gaming, as earlier you would require to be together to play co-op multiplayer games. However, now you and your friends can simply turn on your own game consoles and PCs at your own houses and start playing games together. However, for this, all of your friends need to own the same game as you. Also Read - PlayStation Network faces global outage, issue resolved

Sony with its new PlayStation 5 has a solution for this problem with a new feature called ‘Share Play’. This feature allows your friends to watch you play, take over your character and or play a multiplayer match with you. Also Read - PlayStation 5: Step-by-step guide on how to set it up and register for online gaming

What do you need?

What do you need?

All you need to use this feature is a PS5 and a fast internet connection. Sony recommends at least 5Mbps upload speed for best results, and the minimum requirements stand at 2Mbps.

Take note, to pass the controller, you will need a PlayStation Plus subscription and for multiplayer gameplay, all players should have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Also, all should be friends on PSN to use this feature.

All Share Play sessions have a limit of one hour and not all games support this feature. Also, all Share Play footage will stream directly from the game owner’s console just like the company’s Remote Play feature, which means the footage will not look as good as it would on a local system.

How to use Share Play