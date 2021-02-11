comscore How to play PS5 games with friends using Share Play | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • How to play PS5 games with friends who do not have them
News

How to play PS5 games with friends who do not have them

Gaming

Here's how you can play multiplayer PS5 games with friends who do not own the games using the new Share Play feature of the PlayStation 5.

PS5

All Share Play sessions have a limit of one hour and not all games support this feature. (Image: BGR India)

With the internet, the distances between people have seem to be reduced. The same is true about gaming, as earlier you would require to be together to play co-op multiplayer games. However, now you and your friends can simply turn on your own game consoles and PCs at your own houses and start playing games together. However, for this, all of your friends need to own the same game as you. Also Read - PlayStation Network faces global outage, issue resolved

Sony with its new PlayStation 5 has a solution for this problem with a new feature called ‘Share Play’. This feature allows your friends to watch you play, take over your character and or play a multiplayer match with you. Also Read - PlayStation 5: Step-by-step guide on how to set it up and register for online gaming

What do you need?

All you need to use this feature is a PS5 and a fast internet connection. Sony recommends at least 5Mbps upload speed for best results, and the minimum requirements stand at 2Mbps. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, Poco X3 discounts on Flipkart

Take note, to pass the controller, you will need a PlayStation Plus subscription and for multiplayer gameplay, all players should have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Also, all should be friends on PSN to use this feature.

All Share Play sessions have a limit of one hour and not all games support this feature. Also, all Share Play footage will stream directly from the game owner’s console just like the company’s Remote Play feature, which means the footage will not look as good as it would on a local system.

How to use Share Play

  • Tap on the PS button on your PS5 DualSense controller and select Game Base from the quick menu.
  • Now tap the square button to create a party.
  • Select the friend you want to join you.
  • Now select ‘Voice Chat’ and tap on Join.
  • You can select to share screen or share play. Then you’ll be given the option to let them take over your character or play a multiplayer game.
  • This will send a notification to your friend to join.
  • The session will automatically end after 60 minutes, but to end it manually you can head over to Game Base > [Your Party] > View Voice Chat > Share Screen | Share Play > Stop Share Play.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 11, 2021 5:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Koo app: Made in India app denies claims of data leak, talks about Chinese connection
News
Koo app: Made in India app denies claims of data leak, talks about Chinese connection
Facebook expected to launch Clubhouse alternative because why not

Apps

Facebook expected to launch Clubhouse alternative because why not

IRCTC launches online bus booking service: Know How to use

Apps

IRCTC launches online bus booking service: Know How to use

How to play PS5 games with friends using Share Play

How To

How to play PS5 games with friends using Share Play

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 gets listed on Amazon ahead of India launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 gets listed on Amazon ahead of India launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Apple working on micro OLED display technology for AR/VR products

Koo app: Made in India app denies claims of data leak, talks about Chinese connection

Facebook expected to launch Clubhouse alternative because why not

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 gets listed on Amazon ahead of India launch

Slack Android Password: Here's how to change

As #BanTwitter trends and Koo app gets popular, will Twitter get banned in India?

Here's a look at the different types of internet fraud that can be used against you

Koo app: What is it, how to get started with this Twitter alternative

Redmi Note 10 to Realme Narzo 30: Upcoming phones we are waiting for

OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still worthy of its sub-Rs 30,000 price?

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to play PS5 games with friends using Share Play

How To

How to play PS5 games with friends using Share Play
Sony's PlayStation Network face global outage

Gaming

Sony's PlayStation Network face global outage
How to set up PlayStation 5 at home: A step-by-step guide with instructions

Gaming

How to set up PlayStation 5 at home: A step-by-step guide with instructions
Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, and more

News

Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, and more
Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Launch date, price, platforms and more

Gaming

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Launch date, price, platforms and more

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी का सस्ता 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ TENAA पर लिस्ट, हो सकता है Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Mototola Moto E7 Power और Moto G30 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लीक, जल्द लॉन्च होंगे दमदार स्मार्टफोन

Google Search Dark Mode जल्द होगा लॉन्च, बदल जाएगा आपका सर्च एक्सपीरियंस

Vivo Valentines Day offer: इन लेटेस्ट स्मार्टफोन की खरीद पर फ्री में मिलेगा ब्लूटूथ स्पीकर, जानेंं

Koo App जमकर हो रहा डाउनलोड, जानिए क्या है चीन के कनेक्शन पर कंपनी का कहना

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?
Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

News

Apple working on micro OLED display technology for AR/VR products
News
Apple working on micro OLED display technology for AR/VR products
Koo app: Made in India app denies claims of data leak, talks about Chinese connection

News

Koo app: Made in India app denies claims of data leak, talks about Chinese connection
Facebook expected to launch Clubhouse alternative because why not

Apps

Facebook expected to launch Clubhouse alternative because why not
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 gets listed on Amazon ahead of India launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 gets listed on Amazon ahead of India launch
Slack Android Password: Here's how to change

How To

Slack Android Password: Here's how to change

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers