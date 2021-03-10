comscore How to post Instagram Stories easily without opening Instagram
Here's how to post Instagram Stories without opening the Instagram app

Instagram Stories is arguably a popular feature, which is used by most of us. However, how you can feature without really opening the Instagram app? Read on to get an answer to this.

instagram stories

Image: Pexels

Instagram Stories has been one of the redefining ways to share personal stories and learn about others; more so than just posting the regular “gram” content. Instagram might not be the brains behind this (we know who is!) but getting Stories to its platform has paid off well; it is arguably one of the more popular elements of the platform. Also Read - Facebook introduces 'Reels' for users to post short videos, much like Instagram

Since posting Instagram Stories is a daily affair for many, it’s obvious you would want it to be done as easily as possible. And the cherry on the cake? It can be done without really opening the Instagram app. Wondering how? Keep on reading. Also Read - Instagram could soon bring a Clubhouse clone after Twitter, because why not

How to post Instagram Stories without the Instagram app?

The answer to this is simple. It’s the Threads app, which is a companion app of the social media platform. Threads by Instagram is available for both Android and iOS users. Also Read - Happy International Women's Day 2021: Send Instagram stickers to your loved ones to celebrate the occasion

To give you a gist, the app primarily contains all your Direct Messages (DMs) for you to easily converse with your Instagram friends, that too, without the need for using the Instagram app. But, it also allows you to send Stories to each other, see others’ Stories, or even post some directly on your Instagram feed. With this, you can conveniently,  upload Instagram Stories and you won’t even have to open up the Instagram app for that, that too in seconds.

There is also an option to tell your close friends about your day with the help of the Auto-Status feature. If you enable it, you will be able to tell them about your moods and stuff automatically at a set time.

The process!

Here are the steps that you need to follow:

Step 1: Head to the Google Play Store or the App Store and download the Threads by Instagram app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Once downloaded, open the app and you will automatically be able to log into your Instagram account via the app to access the DMs. In case you are using a phone that doesn’t have Instagram, you will have to log in manually.

Step 3: Now, you just have to add the favourite people you want to chat with or send Stories to.

Step 4: You will be given an idea about the working of the app, following which you have to provide some permissions to the app such as access to the camera, microphone, and even allow for notifications (basically, just give access to everything!)

threads app

Step 5: Once all the formalities are sorted, you will find the app with three major sections, the first one being others’ Stories. The second section lets you click disappearing images/videos, and the third one: access your DMs.

Step 6: Just tap on the second section with the camera icon, click the image or video (either yours or someone else’s), add the necessary edits such as filters, stickers, captions, and more.

Step 7: Once satisfied with the resultant photo or video, just tap on the upward arrow present at the bottom.

threads app

 

Step 8: Now, select the Your Story option and Voila! you just posted an Instagram Story without going into the main Instagram app. You can also send the Stories to people or share it with your ‘Close Friends’ list, much like it’s done on the Instagram app.

This will come in handy when you just don’t want to use Instagram (we often want to avoid it) but still post the picture of the cute doggo you just met (because telling people about your life is a ritual to follow).

  Published Date: March 10, 2021 7:21 PM IST

