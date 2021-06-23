Social media fanatics would agree to their posts being omnipresent. If you have posted a picture of your newly done nails, it gets mandatory to flaunt it on every platform as possible. Facebook allows you to do this with ease; you can share the same photo on Instagram, Facebook, and even WhatsApp. Also Read - Explained: Can Twitter get banned in India?

Twitter has now tried getting into the same space as it now allows you to share your tweets as Instagram Stories. This will now let you share the same Twitter thoughts on Instagram too, without the need to screenshot or copy/paste the tweet. If you need to try this out, here's how you can.

How to share tweets as Instagram Stories?

Before we get you acquainted with the whole process, there are a few things you must know. The new Twitter feature, which was in the testing phase since last year, is currently available for iOS users. There’s no word on its availability for Android users. Also Read - Twitter friends/followers seeking your unwanted attention could be Unmentioned

Another thing to note here is that when you share the tweets as Instagram Stories, it won’t be clickable. This means that you won’t be able to tap on the shared tweet to get directed to Twitter, for you to see the actual tweet. It’s just a way to help you share your Twitter posts on Instagram. Here’s how to go about it:

Step 1: Head to the Twitter app on your iPhone.

Step 2: After putting your thoughts together and tweeting them away, tap on the share icon present below the just shared tweet. You can also go for the option on your previously posted posts.

Step 3: Now, you just have to select the Instagram Stories option that you will find right there. Following this, Twitter will kindly ask your permission to open Instagram.

Step 4: Once done, you will be taken to the Instagram app where the new Story will be created. You can add text, stickers, GIFs, and more as per your preference.

Step 5: After you like what you are about to post, just hit the Sent To option and share it as your Story. You can also send it to an individual person as a disappearing message.

Does this feel like a helpful addition? Do let us know in the comments section below.