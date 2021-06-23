comscore How to post tweets as Instagram Stories on Twitter: Easy steps to follow
  • Home
  • Apps
  • You can now share tweets as Instagram Stories: Here's how to do so with these simple steps
News

You can now share tweets as Instagram Stories: Here's how to do so with these simple steps

Apps

Twitter has added a new functionality for users to share their tweets as Instagram Stories. Here's what you need to do for this.

tweet sharing IG Stories

Image: Twitter

Social media fanatics would agree to their posts being omnipresent. If you have posted a picture of your newly done nails, it gets mandatory to flaunt it on every platform as possible. Facebook allows you to do this with ease; you can share the same photo on Instagram, Facebook, and even WhatsApp. Also Read - Explained: Can Twitter get banned in India?

Twitter has now tried getting into the same space as it now allows you to share your tweets as Instagram Stories. This will now let you share the same Twitter thoughts on Instagram too, without the need to screenshot or copy/paste the tweet. If you need to try this out, here’s how you can. Also Read - Twitter vs government: Twitter India loses legal protection for not complying with IT rules on time

How to share tweets as Instagram Stories?

Before we get you acquainted with the whole process, there are a few things you must know. The new Twitter feature, which was in the testing phase since last year, is currently available for iOS users. There’s no word on its availability for Android users. Also Read - Twitter friends/followers seeking your unwanted attention could be Unmentioned 

Another thing to note here is that when you share the tweets as Instagram Stories, it won’t be clickable. This means that you won’t be able to tap on the shared tweet to get directed to Twitter, for you to see the actual tweet. It’s just a way to help you share your Twitter posts on Instagram. Here’s how to go about it:

Step 1: Head to the Twitter app on your iPhone.

Step 2: After putting your thoughts together and tweeting them away, tap on the share icon present below the just shared tweet. You can also go for the option on your previously posted posts.

tweet sharing IG Stories

Step 3: Now, you just have to select the Instagram Stories option that you will find right there. Following this, Twitter will kindly ask your permission to open Instagram.

Step 4: Once done, you will be taken to the Instagram app where the new Story will be created. You can add text, stickers, GIFs, and more as per your preference.

Step 5: After you like what you are about to post, just hit the Sent To option and share it as your Story. You can also send it to an individual person as a disappearing message.

Does this feel like a helpful addition? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 23, 2021 6:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Lenovo K13 seems to be a rebranded Moto G10: Take a look

Redmi K50 teased while under development, could bring better display

iPhone 13 launch date and more details tipped as part of new leak

After Realme, Vivo confirms launching tablets by end of 2021

Moto G60S, G50 5G and Edge 20 Lite coming soon: More midrangers?

Mi 11 Lite first impressions: That light-weight, gorgeous thing!

E-commerce rules draft dos and dont s: No more flash sales on phones, other goods and more

Poco M3 Pro 5G first impressions: All about flamboyance

Samsung Galaxy M32 vs Redmi Note 10S: Which offers better value at Rs 15,000?

Joker trojan malware appears again, infects 8 apps in Google Play Store

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to post tweets as Instagram Stories on Twitter?

How To

How to post tweets as Instagram Stories on Twitter?
Explained: Can Twitter get banned in India?

Features

Explained: Can Twitter get banned in India?
Twitter vs government: Twitter India loses legal protection for not complying with IT rules on time

News

Twitter vs government: Twitter India loses legal protection for not complying with IT rules on time
Twitter followers seeking your unwanted attention could be Unmentioned

Apps

Twitter followers seeking your unwanted attention could be Unmentioned
Twitter ban: Nigeria government joins India's Koo app after Twitter s ban in the country

News

Twitter ban: Nigeria government joins India's Koo app after Twitter s ban in the country

हिंदी समाचार

Vi ने लॉन्च किया 447 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, मिल रहा 50GB डेटा

Free Fire Redeem Codes of 23rd June: भारतीय सर्वर के इस रिडीम कोड में मिलेगा दोगूना कस्टम रूम कार्ड

FAUG Team Deathmatch Mode का बीटा वर्जन नहीं हुआ रोल आउट, जानें क्यों हो रही है देरी?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 और Galaxy Z Fold 3 फोल्डेबल फोन 3 अगस्त को हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

How to Share Google One Storage: अपने दोस्तों और परिवार वालों के साथ स्टोरेज शेयर करने के लिए अपनाएं यह तरीका, जानें प्रोसेस

Latest Videos

Poco M3 Pro 5G video first impressions: All about flamboyance

Hands On

Poco M3 Pro 5G video first impressions: All about flamboyance
Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad

Features

Father’s Day 2021: Top 5 cool gift ideas under Rs 2,000 for your dad
How to Unsubscribe from spam emails with just one click

Features

How to Unsubscribe from spam emails with just one click
Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download

News

Lenovo K13 seems to be a rebranded Moto G10: Take a look
Mobiles
Lenovo K13 seems to be a rebranded Moto G10: Take a look
Redmi K50 teased while under development, could bring better display

Mobiles

Redmi K50 teased while under development, could bring better display
iPhone 13 launch date and more details tipped as part of new leak

News

iPhone 13 launch date and more details tipped as part of new leak
After Realme, Vivo confirms launching tablets by end of 2021

News

After Realme, Vivo confirms launching tablets by end of 2021
Moto G60S, G50 5G and Edge 20 Lite coming soon: More midrangers?

Mobiles

Moto G60S, G50 5G and Edge 20 Lite coming soon: More midrangers?

new arrivals in india

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers