How to post Voice tweets on Twitter via iPhone and iPad: Follow these simple steps

Twitter introduced Voice Tweet on its platform last year so that users can tweet with their voices. The feature helps to quickly post tweets on Twitter without having to type in the text. Additionally, you can also add your text Tweets as follow-ups after you have posted your initial voice Tweet. Also Read - Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Brian Acton and more: Why top executives are leaving big tech companies

This enhances the overall experience not only for the tweeting user but also for their followers, as they will be able to listen to the tweets posted on the platform instead of just reading their messages. The feature brings a personal touch to Twitter as people are able to post updates on the microblogging network using their voices. Also Read - Twitter in India in 2021: Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, hand folded emoji and more

The voice tweets can be recorded for only up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds. If the message limit exceeds then, it will automatically be put into the thread. In addition, you can also add follow-up tweets to the text in your voice tweets. However, you will not be able to post replies to tweets by using your voice. This can only be put as an original tweet. Also Read - Post step down, here’s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and other big tech founders are up to



To vote for other categories, click here

Voice tweeting on Twitter has been restricted to iOS users since its launch in June last year. However, the ios voice tweets can be accessible for people who are using the app on desktop and Android platforms.

Here’s how you can post Voice Tweets using iPhone or iPad

STEP1: First of all, open the Twitter app on your iPhone or iPad.

STEP2: In the second step, you need to tap on the tweet compose icon on the bottom right

STEP3: Click on the ‘wavelengths’ voice tweet icon available above the keyboard

STEP4: A voice tweet icon will pop up above the keyboard after clicking on the wavelength option

STEP5: The step will start beginning recording your message

STEP6: Tap done once you are finished with recording your message.