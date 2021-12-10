comscore How to post Voice tweets on Twitter via iPhone and iPad: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to post tweets in your own voice via iPhone and iPad
News

How to post tweets in your own voice via iPhone and iPad

How To

Voice tweeting on Twitter has been restricted to iOS users since its launch in June last year. However, the ios voice tweets can be accessible for people who are using the app on desktop and Android platforms.

twitter

Twitter introduced Voice Tweet on its platform last year so that users can tweet with their voices. The feature helps to quickly post tweets on Twitter without having to type in the text. Additionally, you can also add your text Tweets as follow-ups after you have posted your initial voice Tweet. Also Read - Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Brian Acton and more: Why top executives are leaving big tech companies

This enhances the overall experience not only for the tweeting user but also for their followers, as they will be able to listen to the tweets posted on the platform instead of just reading their messages. The feature brings a personal touch to Twitter as people are able to post updates on the microblogging network using their voices. Also Read - Twitter in India in 2021: Narendra Modi, Virat Kohli, hand folded emoji and more

The voice tweets can be recorded for only up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds. If the message limit exceeds then, it will automatically be put into the thread. In addition, you can also add follow-up tweets to the text in your voice tweets. However, you will not be able to post replies to tweets by using your voice. This can only be put as an original tweet. Also Read - Post step down, here’s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and other big tech founders are up to


To vote for other categories, click here

Voice tweeting on Twitter has been restricted to iOS users since its launch in June last year. However, the ios voice tweets can be accessible for people who are using the app on desktop and Android platforms.

Here’s how you can post Voice Tweets using iPhone or iPad

STEP1: First of all, open the Twitter app on your iPhone or iPad.

STEP2: In the second step, you need to tap on the tweet compose icon on the bottom right

STEP3: Click on the ‘wavelengths’ voice tweet icon available above the keyboard

STEP4: A voice tweet icon will pop up above the keyboard after clicking on the wavelength option

STEP5: The step will start beginning recording your message

STEP6: Tap done once you are finished with recording your message.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 10, 2021 1:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch
News
Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch
Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

Apps

Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Apps

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Now swipe right on Tinder based on their music taste

Apps

Now swipe right on Tinder based on their music taste

Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999

Mobiles

Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch

Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS PC, console will be free to play from next month: Check details

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to post Voice tweets on Twitter via iPhone and iPad: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to post Voice tweets on Twitter via iPhone and iPad: Follow these simple steps
Why top executives are leaving big tech companies

Opinions

Why top executives are leaving big tech companies
Twitter reveals most retweeted, liked tweets in India in 2021

Apps

Twitter reveals most retweeted, liked tweets in India in 2021
Post step down, here s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others are up to

News

Post step down, here s what Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others are up to
New Twitter Spaces feature rolled out: Check details

How To

New Twitter Spaces feature rolled out: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire के अपकमिंग इवेंट का कैलेंडर लीक, गन और पेट के साथ मिलेंगे ये धांसू रिवॉर्ड

Google Photos ने अपने यूजर्स को दिया एक गिफ्ट, 'Best of 2021' Memories Collection को किया रोलआउट

BGMI खेलने वालों के लिए बुरी खबर, गेम से हट गया यह गेम-मोड

बंद हो सकते हैं इन लोगों के सिम कार्ड? सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला

PUBG: New State का नया अपडेट नहीं हुआ रिलीज, नए हथियारों और Survivor Pass के लिए करना होगा थोड़ा और इंतजार

Latest Videos

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi
Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts

News

Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts
Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why

News

Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why
Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999

News

Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999

News

Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch
News
Now unlock your hotel room using iPhone or Apple Watch
Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets

Apps

Microsoft Office alternatives that you can use for documents, presentations, and spreadsheets
WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch

Apps

WhatsApp gets cryptocurrency payments, but there s a catch
Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999

Mobiles

Moto G51 5G with a 120Hz display, 5,000mAh launched in India for Rs 14,999
PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS PC, console will be free to play from next month: Check details

Gaming

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS PC, console will be free to play from next month: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers