How to pre-book RT PCR test to avoid chaos at the airport?

DIAL's Air Suvidha portal allows passengers to pre-book RT PCR test online to avoid hassle at the airport, here's a simple guide on how to book it.

With the rising concern of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, authorities and firms in the country are taking stringent measures to restrain a potential third wave. As reported, the government has dropped the plans to resume international flights from December 15.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has set up 20 dedicated counters for passengers from ‘at risk’ countries who have pre-booked their mandatory COVID-19 test. But with the hassle and long queues, many passengers in the airport were muddled in the chaos, with some even taking to social media platforms to highlight their concerns.


However, to save the passengers from such commotion, authorities have provided the option whereby one can pay online and pre-book the test from the originating airport. For those flying from Delhi airport, they can use the Air Suvidha portal to pre-book RT PCR tests. In case you are unable to pre-book it, follow this simple guide-

Step 1- First open your web browser and search for the Air Suvidha portal, or you can click on this link.

Step 2- Once the site, tap on the Book Covid-19 test that you will find on top.

Step 3- Following, you will find ‘Book your slot now!’ option on the right side of the screen.

Step 4- Next up, select Travel type, for International Arrival/Departure you will have to enter SDF Request no and follow the procedure.

Step 5- For Domestic travel, you will have to enter your name, email ID, contact number, Aadhaar or PAN details, pin code, nationality, country, etc. You will also have to select an appointment date, and slot on the same page.

Step 6- Once the details are filled, cross-verify once, tap on the check box you will see below that reads ‘I confirm that I am booking for the test at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi,’ and a box for T&C, and then tap on the Book Now option.

Step 7- Following the payment, your COVID test slot will be booked and details will be sent to the contact number and mail ID you shared on the portal.

Passengers should note that an RT-PCR test costs Rs 500 and results will be provided from 6 to 8 hours. Rapid PCR tests cost Rs 3,500 and results are available in 60 to 90 minutes.

  Published Date: December 7, 2021 4:21 PM IST

