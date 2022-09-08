comscore How to pre-order new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models in India
How to pre-order iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max in India

How To

If you like the iPhone 14 or if you waiting to try out the new dynamic island on the Pro models, here is when the India pre-order and shipping will start.

iphone14

Apple launched the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models at the Far Out event on Wednesday. This time again there are four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The new iPhone 14 Plus replaces the mini iPhone and comes with a screen as big as the one on the Pro models. Usually, the pre-orders for the new iPhone models start right after the launch event, but this time, Apple is taking some time. Indian buyers, however, can rejoice because pre-orders and sales of the new iPhones will start at the same time as the US. Also Read - Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

If you like the same design on the iPhone 14 as the iPhone 13 or if you waiting to try out the new dynamic island on the Pro models, here is when the pre-order will start in India. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 price cut announced in India, but you can find better deals

Pre-order date

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be up for pre-ordering from the Apple Store, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales websites starting at 5.30 pm on September 9. Customers who prefer shopping offline can go to any Apple Authorised Reseller and pre-order the iPhone of their choice. Pre-ordering means you reserve a unit of the iPhone model of your choice for easy access to it as and when the shipping begins. Speaking of which, here is when the new iPhone models will be up for sale. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max launched along with new iPhone 14: Check price, availability and more

Shipping dates

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available from September 16 in India across all the aforementioned platforms. The availability dates for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are not the same. While the iPhone 14 will go up for sale starting September 16, the brand-new iPhone 14 Plus will take some time and start shipping from October 7.

Apple has not detailed any offers on the new iPhones, but there is always the Trade-In Program using which you can shave off quite an amount. For that, you have to trade in an old but working iPhone to Apple, post which you will get some credit in your account. This credit will depend on the model and the condition of the iPhone you submitted to Apple. You can use this credit as a discount on the purchase of your new iPhone.

  Published Date: September 8, 2022 11:30 PM IST
