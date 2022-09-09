comscore How to pre-register for unreleased games on Play Store
How to pre-register games on Play Store for Android

Here's how you can pre-register for yet to launch games on Play Store for your Android smartphone.

Gaming on a smartphone is getting super popular lately. It is nearly as popular as gaming on a PC or console. And just like it is on PC and consoles, you can also pre-register games on your smartphone. In fact, Google’s Play Store for Android has a dedicated section for some of the games that you can pre-register even before their release. Also Read - This new mini-game from Cyberpunk 2077 is available for free on Android, iOS

Pre-registering games has its own perks. You get early access and some in-game items. You may even receive some exclusive content, depending on the game that you are pre-registering. Since there are quite a few perks of pre-registering games, you should definitely do that if you are into gaming, especially on mobile devices. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

In this story, we will show you, how you can pre-register games on Play Store. Also Read - Google updates Nearby Share on Android, brings bitmojis to Wear OS

How to pre-register for yet-to-launch games

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Scroll below and look for the ‘Pre-registration games’ section.

Step 3: Now, tap on the arrow button to head into the pre-registration section.

Step 4: You should now be able to see all the games that are up for pre-registration. Tap on any of the games that you’d like to pre-register for.

Step 5: Lastly, tap on the Pre-register button and you will get a pop-up, choose the ‘Install When available’ option.

That’s how easily you can pre-register for a game that’s yet to launch. As said above, pre-registering games has its own benefits. There are many games that go up for pre-registrations daily on the Play Store, you can look at the games category-wise and pre-register for them.

It is worth noting that if a game is up for pre-registration it will likely launch soon as it’s in-between or about to get fully developed and released for the public. It may even go up for Beta, in this case, if you have registered, you can also try the Beta version of the game.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2022 7:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 9, 2022 7:36 PM IST
