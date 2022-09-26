comscore How to lock SIM card with a PIN on your Google Pixel smartphone
Whether it's realized or not, a SIM card is the major thing that keeps your phone going. However, not many care about its security. Here's how to enable SIM lock and keep your saved contacts safe.

Google Pixel featured

Image Courtesy: Danny Dcruze

A SIM card is said to be the heart of your mobile phone. Whenever you buy a smartphone, inserting a SIM card is the first thing that you’d do as without it, there’s little that you could do. You need a SIM to login into your social media platforms, OTPs arrive on your phone via an active SIM card, and you also need a SIM for work purposes. Also Read - How to transfer your data from old Android phone to iPhone 14: A step-by-step guide

Whether it’s realized or not, a SIM card is the major thing that keeps your phone going. However, not many care about its security. In case of theft, the SIM can be swapped to another phone. Definitely, blocking a SIM card is possible, but that may take some time and by that time, someone may get access to your contacts and your data could be compromised. Also Read - Google Pixel tablet details leaked online: Here’s what we know so far

Having said that, you must keep a PIN/Passcode on your SIM on your Google Pixel device. This way even if anyone swaps your SIM to another device, he/she won’t be able to access any of your contacts since the SIM will be locked via a PIN/Passcode. Also Read - TikTok rolls out comment dislike button for all users globally

In this article, we will show you how you can lock your SIM with a PIN/Passcode and secure your contacts and other information from theft.

Lock a SIM card with PIN/Passcode on your Pixel phone

Step 1: Go to Settings on your Pixel device.

Step 2: Scroll below and look for Security and tap on it.

Step 3: Scroll to the bottom and tap on More security settings.

Step 4: Tap on the SIM card lock.

Step 5: Now, toggle on the Lock SIM card option.

Step 6: Now, it will ask for your default PIN, it would most likely be 1234/1111,/0000. Try any of these, but make sure you only try two times (in case it fails) as your SIM may get locked if the PIN/Password is incorrect for the third time.

Step 7: Once you lock the SIM, make sure to change the PIN as this is the default PIN and anyone may access it if he/she has the knowledge. So to change the SIM PIN, tap on Change SIM PIN, that’s below the ‘Lock SIM card’ option.

Step 8: Enter your new PIN and tap on OK.

Now to check, swap the SIM to some other device and you should see a message asking you for the SIM PIN/Passcode. If it does, it’s working and your contacts are safe.

  Published Date: September 26, 2022 8:58 PM IST
