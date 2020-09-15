comscore How to quickly share files with Google's latest 'Nearby Share' feature
The sharing process is too fast and you will be surprised to see that. Read on to know more about how to share files using Nearby Share.

  • Updated: September 15, 2020 8:43 PM IST
Google started rolling its new ‘Nearby Share’ feature for phones last month. With this, you can quickly share files with simple taps, and you will see a list of devices in your proximity with which you can share content. But, it is important to note that this feature is available for Android 6.0 and above versions. Also Read - Google Duo makes its debut on Android TV: Check details, how it works

Google asserted that the ‘Nearby Share’ feature will also work with Chromebooks so you can swiftly share files between an Android phone and a Chromebook, and vice versa. But, the company will add support for this in the coming months. Currently, Android phone users can use it to transfer files to another Android device. You now don’t need to open your messages, find a contact, and then find the file. Also Read - Google Android dongle may be called Chromecast with Google TV

The Nearby Share feature quickly shows devices in your proximity and once you select the receiver, they will be notified with the option to either accept or decline the file. Google says that “Nearby Share then automatically chooses the best protocol for fast and easy sharing using Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy, WebRTC or peer-to-peer WiFi — allowing you to share even when you’re fully offline.” Users are allowed to share files, links, apps, pictures, and more, all while protecting your privacy. The sharing process is too fast and you will be surprised to see that. Read on to know more about how to share files using Nearby Share. Also Read - MediaTek to supply 6nm chipsets for Chromebooks in 2021

Nearby Share: How to quickly share files

Google Nearby Share

Step 1: Open the file that you want to share and tap the share icon on your device. Here, you will find the Nearby Share option if your device supports the feature.

Step 2: You need to tap on that icon and you will be asked to turn on Bluetooth, Wi-fi, and location. After enabling them, your device will then start looking for nearby Android phones. Make sure that you follow the same steps on other device too to share files.

Step 3: You can also change your phone’s visibility to all after tapping the Nearby Share icon. Once the your phone detects the nearby device, the other person will get notified and you will see that person’s name on your device. Both the devices then just need to give approvals to share file.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2020 8:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 15, 2020 8:43 PM IST




Best Sellers