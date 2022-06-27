comscore How to read emails on Gmail without Internet
  • Home
  • How To
  • How To Read Emails On Gmail Without Internet Step By Step Guide
News

How to read emails on Gmail without Internet: Step-by-Step Guide

How To

Gmail's new feature allows you to read emails even without the Internet. Thanks to this feature, you can finally access old emails up to 90 days in the offline mode.

Gmail

Gmail is arguably one of the most used email clients on the Internet. It’s easy to use and can be accessed on desktops and mobile devices. Its simplicity and ease of use make it one of the most popular email platforms, despite other clients like Outlook having even more features. But so far you were not able to store your emails offline on Gmail. Now, however, Google has added a new feature to Gmail that allows users to view emails even without the Internet. With the new feature, anyone using the Chrome browser can access emails on Gmail. Also Read - How to schedule an email in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

Today in this article, we will show you exactly how to read emails on Gmail without internet access. Also Read - How to recover your Gmail account: A step-by-step guide

How to access Gmail without the Internet

(Note: This feature is currently only available on Google’s Chrome browser for desktops.) Also Read - How to Send Expiring Emails on phone and desktop

Step 1: Open Google Chrome on your PC/laptop and click on the Settings icon in the top right corner.

Step 2: Tap on ‘See all Settings.’

Step 3: Now, among all the tabs that you see, tap on the Offline button.

Step 4: Here, select the ‘Enable Offline mail’ option.

Step 5: Once you follow all the steps, Gmail will show you some more options for tweaking the settings of the offline Gmail. In the new available settings, you can select the timeframe of how many days Gmail will store your emails offline. You can select between 7, 30, or 90 days.

Step 6: After selecting the days, you need to do an important security step. You need to select whether you want to Keep offline data on your computer or Remove offline data from the computer after you log out from the Google account. Depending on your preference, select any one option and Tap on Save Changes.

Step 7: Once you hit the Save Changes button Gmail will start storing all your emails up to the selected days on your desktop. To access it when you do not have Internet, you need to bookmark it. For that, press Ctrl + D after the syncing is done and then hit Done on the pop that arrives.

Now, you will be able to read emails on Gmail without the Internet. You simply need to open the bookmarks section and click on the saved bookmark and all your emails will be visible to you even without the Internet.

Obviously, you cannot send or receive new emails when Gmail is offline or there’s no internet connectivity, but at least this way, you can access and read old emails in case of urgency.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 27, 2022 10:57 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 27, 2022 11:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to read emails on Gmail without Internet
How To
How to read emails on Gmail without Internet
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: An ideal combination of power and looks

Reviews

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition Review: An ideal combination of power and looks

Motorola Moto G42 India launch date tipped

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G42 India launch date tipped

Apple releases 'Top Tracks and Trends' on Apple Music this year

News

Apple releases 'Top Tracks and Trends' on Apple Music this year

Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in India starting at Rs 11.99 Lakh: Check images

Photo Gallery

Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in India starting at Rs 11.99 Lakh: Check images

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Moto G42 India launch date tipped

Apple releases 'Top Tracks and Trends' on Apple Music this year

Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in India starting at Rs 11.99 Lakh: Check images

Mahindra Scorpio-N launched in India starting at Rs 11.99 Lakh: Check latest images

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch launches for Rs. 17,633

Emergency Contacts on Samsung mobile

Use WhatsApp to track menstrual cycle

how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram

Hyundai Venue 2022 Tech Inside

Telegram Premium subscription explained

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy F13 First Impression, Budget Smartphone in F series with and 6000mAh Battery and 50MP Triple Camera Setup
How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video

Features

How to set Emergency phone numbers in your Samsung mobile phone, To know more Watch the Video
How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video

Features

How women can use WhatsApp to track their menstrual cycle, To know More Watch the Video
Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

News

Why ACs are getting expensive according to Energy Efficiency Standards- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999