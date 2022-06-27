Gmail is arguably one of the most used email clients on the Internet. It’s easy to use and can be accessed on desktops and mobile devices. Its simplicity and ease of use make it one of the most popular email platforms, despite other clients like Outlook having even more features. But so far you were not able to store your emails offline on Gmail. Now, however, Google has added a new feature to Gmail that allows users to view emails even without the Internet. With the new feature, anyone using the Chrome browser can access emails on Gmail. Also Read - How to schedule an email in Gmail: A step-by-step guide

Today in this article, we will show you exactly how to read emails on Gmail without internet access. Also Read - How to recover your Gmail account: A step-by-step guide

How to access Gmail without the Internet

(Note: This feature is currently only available on Google’s Chrome browser for desktops.) Also Read - How to Send Expiring Emails on phone and desktop

Step 1: Open Google Chrome on your PC/laptop and click on the Settings icon in the top right corner.

Step 2: Tap on ‘See all Settings.’

Step 3: Now, among all the tabs that you see, tap on the Offline button.

Step 4: Here, select the ‘Enable Offline mail’ option.

Step 5: Once you follow all the steps, Gmail will show you some more options for tweaking the settings of the offline Gmail. In the new available settings, you can select the timeframe of how many days Gmail will store your emails offline. You can select between 7, 30, or 90 days.

Step 6: After selecting the days, you need to do an important security step. You need to select whether you want to Keep offline data on your computer or Remove offline data from the computer after you log out from the Google account. Depending on your preference, select any one option and Tap on Save Changes.

Step 7: Once you hit the Save Changes button Gmail will start storing all your emails up to the selected days on your desktop. To access it when you do not have Internet, you need to bookmark it. For that, press Ctrl + D after the syncing is done and then hit Done on the pop that arrives.

Now, you will be able to read emails on Gmail without the Internet. You simply need to open the bookmarks section and click on the saved bookmark and all your emails will be visible to you even without the Internet.

Obviously, you cannot send or receive new emails when Gmail is offline or there’s no internet connectivity, but at least this way, you can access and read old emails in case of urgency.