Most of us have been there, sending emails to the boss or even a colleague mistakenly which should have been proofread before we pressed the send button. While the golden rule is always to proofread an email and be alert while sending an email to someone, at times the mistake does bring a feeling of embarrassment and becomes a cause of grief. In case you have been in that shoe and feel there's no way out then here's the good news, both Gmail and Outlook have the option to recall email. The process may sound complicated but it is possible to unsend an email and save you from accidentally sending it to someone you didn't want in the first place. Here's a simple guide.

How to unsend/recall email in Gmail

Most of us use Gmail to send and share files with our colleagues. The good part is Gmail has the option to unsend email too. Here's how you can recall your email.

Step 1: Open your system and go to Gmail

Step 2: In the top right corner you will find Settings click on it and head to ‘See all settings’

Step 3: Following this, you will find ‘Undo Send,’ next to that a Send cancellation period of 5, 10, 20, or 30 seconds will pop up

Step 4: Select the cancellation period of your choice.

It is worth mentioning, that the steps listed above are the pre-process, simply to say stopping the disaster before it actually happens. To recall the email that you have already sent, just tap on the ‘Undo’ option that you will see while sending an email at the bottom left corner. Upon clicking the Undo option your email will be recalled and you will get the chance to re-edit and send it to the right person. The only caveat is that in case you have waited longer than the 30-second exit window, you won’t be able to retrieve that email. So it advised to stay alert and act quickly.

How to unsend/recall email in Outlook

Unlike Gmail, Outlook has the option to recall an email or even replace it with a replacement text. But the only catch here is that the option is available if both user and their recipient have an Office 365 or Microsoft Exchange email account in the same organisation. Here’s how to unsend the email in your workspace.

Step 1: Open your Outlook account, double click the message you want to recall

Step 2: Under the Messages tab you will find Actions

Step 3: Once the Actions tab is opened you will see Recall this Message below.

Step 4: You can select the option based on your preference either unsend the email or replace it with a new one.