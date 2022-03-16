comscore How to recharge FASTag using Google Pay: Follow these simple steps
Here's how you can recharge FASTag using Google Pay

To recharge FASTag from Google Pay, you have to use a Google Pay FASTag account, which will be linked to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system operated by the National Highways Authority of India. It works on Radio Frequency Identification technology, through which toll tax can be paid non-stop at the toll block. Also Read - Google will soon let you pay for parking using your voice: Here’s how

To recharge the FASTag account with Google Pay, it is necessary to link both. For this, first, you have to go to the “Bill Payments” section of the Google Pay app. Here you will get the option of FASTag recharge. After this, you will have to select any one of the bank accounts present in your Google Pay app for FASTag recharge. Also Read - Here's how you can change UPI PIN using Google Pay

To recharge FASTag from Google Pay, you have to use a Google Pay FASTag account, which will be linked to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Also Read - UPI is down: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm not working [Update: It's back]

How to link your FASTag account

STEP1: First of all, the FASTag account has to be linked

STEP2: Open the Google Pay app on your Android or iPhone.

STEP3: Now click on the New Payment button.

STEP4: After this, search “FASTag” in the search bar.

STEP5: Below, you have to choose your FASTag Issuing Bank.

STEP6: Now click on Get started.

STEP7: Now, you have to enter your vehicle number and name the account. For example, “my car,” or you can also use the name of your car model.

STEP8: Now click on the Link account button at the bottom of the screen.

STEP9: After this, you will have to review your account, which will include the name of the account holder and vehicle number, etc.

STEP10: After reviewing, click on the Link Account button. Now tap on the Pay button for payment of a minimum of Rs.200.

STEP11: Now click on Tick.

STEP12: Then click on the Pay button at the bottom of the screen.

STEP13: Now, the Google Pay app will ask you for your UPI PIN, after entering, which your payment will be made.

STEP14: After the payment is made, you will receive an SMS from the bank account linked to Google Pay.

 

  Published Date: March 16, 2022 1:56 PM IST

