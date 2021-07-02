It is just difficult to step out of homes at the moment. The situation has made it extremely difficult for people to do their day-to-day tasks without hassle. One of which is to get their phone numbers recharged. The COVID-19 lockdown has pushed more and more people of India to a digital world. Also Read - Google brings support for digital COVID vaccine cards on Android: How to store on your device

Most people till last year relied on offline stores to get their phones recharge. With the lockdown and the coronavirus situation across the country, mobile phone users nowadays are relying on apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, among others to recharge their phone number and that has turned out to be extremely easy and convenient for everyone. Also Read - Google Pay: How to download Google Pay, create a new account

We previously talked about how to download Google Pay app and set it up. Today, we will take a look at how to recharge phone number/mobile number via Google Pay. The app lets anyone recharge number of any network, be it Reliance Jio, Vi (Vodafone-Idea), Airtel, BSNL, or others, or circle. Also Read - Here's how US based Google Pay users can send money to India

How to recharge phone number via Google Pay

-To start with, first download Google Pay app and set it up. Follow the process mentioned here

-Once that it done, swipe up on the app

-You will be able to see several options on the screen, click on New

-Then click on Recharge Prepaid Mobile

­-Now enter the 10-digit mobile number that you want to recharge

-Tap on continue option

-Enter a nickname for the phone number in the given space. This will basically allow you to recognize the contact in future.

-The app will automatically track the operator, you also get the option to select operator and circle

-The click on continue option

-Select the plan from the list. And if you already know the amount of the plan, just enter in the given space

-Tap on Proceed to pay option and make the payment to successfully recharge the mobile number.