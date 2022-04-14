comscore How to recharge your JioFiber connection
Do you want to recharge your JioFiber connection? Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can recharge your JioFiber connection using MyJio app and the Jio website.

JioFiber

Image: Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio’s JioFiber gives users access to high-speed internet along with the access to other Premium OTT platforms. In addition to this, JioFiber also gives users the access to features such as TV to TV calling, Jio Security, and home networking among other things. What adds to the overall allure of this service is the myriad of plans that the company offers, which include monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual plans. You can check all the plans here. Also Read - Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

If you are new to JioFiber and you are not sure how to recharge the service, here is an easy guide for you:  Also Read - Vodafone Idea new Rs 327 monthly plan compared with Jio and Airtel’s 30-day plan

How to recharge JioFiber using Reliance Jio’s My Jio app

Step 1: Open the MyJio app on your smartphone. Also Read - Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 plan: Check which one is best for you

Step 2: Login with your JioFiber Service ID or RMN and OTP.

Step 3: Tap the Recharge option.

Step 4: Now select your preferred plan. You can also view details of the plan by tapping the “View Details” option.

Step 5: Lastly, tap the Buy button.

Step 6: Make the payment and it’s done.

After the recharge is done, users will receive a recharge confirmation via SMS and email on your registered mobile number and email ID.

How to recharge JioFiber using Reliance Jio’s official website

Step 1: Go to www.jio.com.

Step 2: Select the “Recharge” option on the top right corner.

Step 3: Now toggle the recharge option to “JioFiber”.

Step 4: Now enter the Service ID or RMN or landline number.

Step 5: Click on Submit.

Step 6: Now select a plan of your preference and click on buy.

Step 7: Make the payment.

Once your payment is successful, you will receive a confirmation via an SMS and email on your registered mobile number and email ID.

  Published Date: April 14, 2022 11:58 AM IST

