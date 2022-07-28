comscore Here's how you can recharge your BSNL number online
How to recharge your BSNL number online: A step-by-step guide

Here's a step-by-step guidebook on how you can recharge your BSNL number via Paytm and the BSNL app.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the most popular telecom operators in India right now. The state-owned telecommunications company offers several data prepaid plans for both calling and internet access, and more. To continue using the services, users need to recharge their contact number time. Also Read - Paytm Mall data breach: Company claims report is false and unsubstantiated

Users can choose to recharge their number online via the BSNL website, BSNL app, Paytm app or Paytm web. Here are the steps that you can follow to recharge your BSNL number online via Paytm and BSNL app: Also Read - Cabinet approves BSNL and BBNL merger, also announces a revival package for BSNL

How to recharge your BSNL number online

  1. Log in to your BSNL app (you can choose to “Skip Login”, if you want)
  2. Now go to the Recharge section
  3. Enter your GSM Prepaid, Mobile number, Circle and Nickname in the dialog box
  4. Click on the number linked
  5. Select your preferred plan or the amount of money you want to recharge
  6. Once finalised, click on Continue
  7. Make the payment and you are good to go

  1. Open the Paytm mobile app
  2. Tap on the Recharge & Bill Payments> Mobile Recharge
  3. Enter your BSNL mobile number that you want to recharge
  4. Browse all the plans that will appear as per your operator and select one or enter the amount you want if you want
  5. Tap on “Fast forward” or “Pay” to complete the mobile recharge.

Once you complete the transaction, you are good to go. This payment can be done via your Paytm wallet, debit/credit card, or UPI.

BBNL and BSNL merger is now approved by the Union Cabinet. The merger will offer an edge to BSNL in terms of the optic fibre cable network. BSNL currently has a fibre optic cable network of 6.83 lakh kilometres, and with this merger, the telecom company will enjoy additional 5.67 lakh kilometres of optical fibre from BBNL. The optical fibre laid by BBNL is spread across 1.85 lakh village panchayats with the help of the Universal Obligation Fund (USOF).

  • Published Date: July 28, 2022 11:59 AM IST

